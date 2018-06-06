Argentina Has Pulled Out Of A Friendly Soccer Match With Israel, Saying There Were Threats Against Messi

It comes as Palestinians demonstrate along the Gaza–Israel border.

The cancellation was confirmed by Israel's Argentine Embassy, which said the match was abandoned after threats against player Lionel "Leo" Messi. Earlier, pro-Palestinian protesters had gathered outside the team's training session in Barcelona, some with blue-and-white striped jerseys covered in red paint.

A warm-up game had been scheduled Saturday at the Teddy Kollek Stadium in West Jerusalem. The stadium was built on land that once held a Palestinian village.

Barcelona: Palestinian rights supporters protest at @Argentina football team training session, urge team & Captain Messi to cancel "friendly" match with Israel. More protests tomorrow. #NothingFriendly about Israel's crimes against Palestinians! #ArgentinaNoVayas #WorldCup https://t.co/QX2tqL7mrU

"Not going was the right thing to do," Argentine striker Gonzalo "Pipa" Higuaín, one of the few players to comment, told ESPN. "Rationale and health come before everything else. We think it's best not go to Israel."

Messi — a Unicef ambassador known for his work supporting children's education and sport — told Paper Magazine earlier this month, "Helping those most at need is a good way of giving back what I have received from society."

"I am very proud to be a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador and to collaborate with other projects where I can put in my grain of sand," Messi said. "So that we can live in a world that is better for everyone."

Avigdor Lieberman, Israel's defense minister, wrote on Twitter that canceling the game was giving in to hate. There were also reports that Israel's leader, Benjamin Netanyahu, had made calls to his Argentine counterpart, Mauricio Macri, in an unsuccessful effort to resurrect the match.



But Jibril Rajoub, head of the Palestinian Football Association, welcomed the decision: "Values, morals, and sport have secured a victory today and a red card was raised at Israel through the cancellation of the game."

The decision to cancel was applauded by Palestinians and supporters.

