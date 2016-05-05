4 People Found Alive After Six Days Trapped In Rubble Of Building Collapse Kenyan rescue services worked frantically Thursday to extricate three women and one man trapped in the wreckage of a building in Nairobi. Twitter

Facebook

Copy

Four people, including a pregnant woman, have been rescued six days after an apartment building in Kenya's capital Nairobi collapsed, trapping them inside the debris. Emergency services found a woman, who was said to be weak but without visible injuries when she was first found, at 11.47 a.m. local time Thursday and managed to extricate her from the rubble. The woman, who is eight months pregnant, was carried to a waiting ambulance as rescuers and onlookers applauded and cheered, according to the AP.



Rescued woman now being evacuated by our @EMS_Kenya ambulance to Kenyatta National Hospital #HurumaCollapse

Woman rescued alive 6 days after #HurumaTragedy #GodsMiracle

Later that same day, emergency services found another two women and a man alive in the rubble. Details around these people remain scarce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Super news! Three more people have been rescued alive from the Huruma building collapse. One male and two female.

As many as 36 people died, and 70 people are still missing, after the multi-story building in the Haruma neighborhood collapsed on April 30, according to the AP. The building's owners were arrested on Monday and have been released on bail. The Kenya Defence Forces, working with local emergency services, cleared a route to pull the woman out, using bulldozers and high-powered drills to blast through the rubble.



Search & rescue teams at the Huruma building collapse on the verge of rescuing a woman found alive. #HurumaCollapse

Bulldozer now being used to clear rubble around where survivor believed to be #hurumatragedy

Before she was pulled from the wreckage, Pius Masai, head of Kenya's National Disaster Management Unit, told Nation the woman was talking and in "good spirits". She had been given oxygen and a glucose intravenous drip by the Kenyan Red Cross while rescuers worked to carefully remove her from the debris.

The woman's rescue brings the total number of people recovered from the building to 137 since Friday. Earlier this week a 6-month-old girl was pulled alive from the rubble. Multi-story Building Collapses In Kenya, Killing At Least 30