This weekend’s immigration order doesn’t apply to me or my family; I’ll be fine. But so many others I know and love will not.

I’ve interned at a TV news show for less than a month, in between my classes at NYU, and already I’ve realized that the struggle in this country right now is not against injustice but against the normalization of it. I wonder if, in a matter of months, my colleagues will stop bursting from their offices to announce the latest travesty, will no longer share even fleeting moments of disbelief at the unprecedented. I was at work this past Friday when I learned of Trump’s travel ban against Muslim-majority countries.

I know that I will be fine.

The ban will not affect my immediate family. We are all American citizens. It will (probably) not affect my extended family, because they live in a country — Morocco — that has not made Trump’s list. But that doesn’t make this executive order’s message of hostility towards me, my family, and all Muslim people — delivered on Holocaust Remembrance Day, no less — any less personal.

I know that I will be fine.

I knew this as I cried in the bathroom at work. I called my Sudanese friend and fellow NYU student — her aunt and grandmother are stuck on the other side — and she reminded me that we did see this coming. I cleaned myself up, helped check tape for the show. We were going live in less than an hour. The main segment had been changed last-minute, so there was a little more work to be done.

I know that I will be fine.