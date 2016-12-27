BuzzFeed News

The Most Exciting Place On Earth Exists And It's This Town Called Yass

BRB packing for the most lit place on Earth.

By Remy Smidt

Posted on December 27, 2016, at 3:03 p.m. ET

On Saturday, Twitter user @majaaudrey pointed out that the iconic name of this Australian town makes even a food chain sound...lit.

Currently in a place called Yass but on maps it just seems like everyone's super excited
maja @majaaudrey

Currently in a place called Yass but on maps it just seems like everyone's super excited

"Currently in a place called Yass but on maps it just seems like everyone's super excited," the tweet reads.

People are dying to relocate to Yass. "OMFG I need to move there," wrote this person.

@MitchyCollins / Via Twitter: @majaaudrey

"My dream location," responded another.

@alannahenryyy / Via Twitter: @majaaudrey
Many found a place that instantly spoke to them. "Omg my new home," this person said.

@Lexxiii_johnson / Via Twitter: @majaaudrey
@lukegardner99 / Via Twitter: @majaaudrey

Some people took action. "I've packed my suitcase," replied this Twitter user, "it was nice to meet you." For US-based fans of Yass, the trek to the town in New South Wales is no joke.

@Fireman_Saammm, @_melissashaw_ / Via Twitter: @majaaudrey

According to Google Maps, the travel time from New York City, for example, is a whole day at least and the cost is $2,460.

Google Maps / Via google.com
But is there a more worthwhile way to spend around 24 hours and over $2,000? Nope. There isn't. Because everything that is not normally exciting is exciting in Yass — school.

Google Maps / Via google.com!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x6b1710973fedc73d:0x1ebfc12163748a83!8m2!3d-34.837689!4d148.906395

Court.

Google Maps / Via google.com!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x6b17108580b7b3eb:0xa5ae93b9d1220050!8m2!3d-34.840491!4d148.9092493

Registering your car.

Google Maps / Via google.com!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x6b1710bce8d0e79b:0x88f5d5e3cea5dada!8m2!3d-34.8236991!4d148.9076239

And don't worry, there's nightlife in Yass too, like Yazzbar.

Google Maps / Via google.com!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x6b1710859493e36f:0xc0f0aa145be8804f!8m2!3d-34.8415161!4d148.9105455
The possibilities for celebrating the town's name are endless.

@dyIanxcx @majaaudrey @bubblecumbitch "where are you?" "fucking yass"
S Ⓥ #ن @sarrx__

@dyIanxcx @majaaudrey @bubblecumbitch "where are you?" "fucking yass"

It has everyone saying "YASSS."

@elliede_x, @KirstyMenzies, @_Liz_boom_, @Laurenntowler1, @RonanCouling, @SophieLauraHill / Via Twitter: @majaaudrey
@tyszal @MitchyCollins @majaaudrey @Andrewgoldstein
shelby @shelbymess

@tyszal @MitchyCollins @majaaudrey @Andrewgoldstein

So is this the world's most perfect town name?

@mjcotter99 @majaaudrey
Ally McCulloch @allymcc99

@mjcotter99 @majaaudrey

YASSSSSSSSS, it is.

