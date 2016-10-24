Women Are Boycotting Ivanka Trump's Clothing Brand To Protest Her Dad's Comments

Women are boycotting Ivanka Trump's clothing line and the stores that sell it using the hashtag #GrabYourWallet.

Shannon Coulter, a digital strategist from California, began the campaign earlier this month as a response to the leaked tape of Donald Trump bragging about sexual assault.

Coulter told The Guardian that she had experienced sexual harassment in the workplace herself, and knows how humiliating it is.

"And when I heard Donald Trump talking on that tape, I recognized in his words the same feeling that I had that day – of being nothing more than an object. No matter how smart you are or how hard you work, they can do that to us,” she told the newspaper.