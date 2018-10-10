A Woman Who Brought An Emotional Support Squirrel On A Plane Was Removed By Police In Florida

There was some drama on Flight 1612 from Orlando to Cleveland on Tuesday evening when a woman boarded the plane with a squirrel and then refused to get off.



The passenger "boarded the aircraft with a squirrel saying it was an emotional support animal," Frontier Airlines told BuzzFeed News in a statement.

The woman had said that she was going to travel with an "emotional support animal," but never told the airline what species of animal, according to Frontier.



"Rodents, including squirrels, are not allowed on Frontier flights," the airline said. "The passenger was advised of the policy and was asked to deplane."



But the woman refused to disembark, and Orlando police were soon brought in to handle the squirrel situation.



"Police eventually escorted the passenger off the aircraft and returned her to the main terminal," the statement read.

One passenger, Julia Papesch, a 22-year-old Cleveland resident, told BuzzFeed News everyone on board was told to deplane.



"I had no idea why. I thought it was a mechanical issue but when we were in the airport, I kept hearing people mention a squirrel," she said.



In footage captured of the incident, the woman with the squirrel flipped off fellow passengers, some of who clapped as she was wheeled from the plane, carrying what appeared to be a holding bag for animals on her lap.