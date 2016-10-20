This PSAT Question About "Don Juan Ribero" Has Become A Huge Meme

BuzzFeed News

He made the PSATs lit.

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 20, 2016, at 12:25 p.m. ET

On Wednesday, high schoolers took the PSATs and read about the internet's favorite new character, Don Juan Ribero.

Lori Barra / Via events.nationalgeographic.com

The question's excerpt was taken from Isabel Allende's novel Portrait in Sepia, according to teens on Twitter who took the test.

In it, photography master (and now, internet hero) Don Juan Ribero refuses to train Aurora in her art. Even her grandmother's money doesn’t make a difference.

Everyone is loving Don Juan’s fierce, no-bullshit attitude. "Don't call yourself a photographer unless you've been personally rejected by Don Juan Ribero," one person tweeted.

don't 👏 call 👏 yourself 👏 a 👏 photographer 👏 unless 👏 you've 👏 been 👏 personally 👏 rejected 👏 by 👏 Don 👏 Juan 👏 Ribero #PSAT
spooky arianna @rllyarianna

don't 👏 call 👏 yourself 👏 a 👏 photographer 👏 unless 👏 you've 👏 been 👏 personally 👏 rejected 👏 by 👏 Don 👏 Juan 👏 Ribero #PSAT

"When Don Juan says you have no talent."

When Don Juan Ribero says you have no talent #PSAT
Graham @GrahamB_3

When Don Juan Ribero says you have no talent #PSAT

Even Aurora's grandmother's money doesn't change Don Juan's mind. "When Don Juan Ribero said, 'I don't accept money, I accept talent,'" one person tweeted.

When Don Juan Ribero said " I don't accept money , I accept talent" #psat
6'3 &amp; Handsome @gabe3johnson

When Don Juan Ribero said " I don't accept money , I accept talent" #psat

Harsh...

When Don Juan Ribero said "I don't take money I take talent" #PSAT
Andrew @AndrewDesro

When Don Juan Ribero said "I don't take money I take talent" #PSAT

Others referenced Aurora lurking outside of Don Juan's studio. "When you see Don Juan Ribero coming home from his lunch."

when you see don juan ribero coming home from his lunch #PSAT
spooky!shannon🎃 @shamilllton

when you see don juan ribero coming home from his lunch #PSAT

"When Don Juan comes back from his lunch break and you still posted outside his studio."

when Don Juan Ribero comes back from his lunch break and u still posted up outside the studio #PSAT
Anthony P. @its_TPayne

when Don Juan Ribero comes back from his lunch break and u still posted up outside the studio #PSAT

"Waiting outside of Don Juan Ribero's photography store like," another added.

waiting outside of don juan ribero's photography store like #PSAT
Julia Hecht @WhatTheHechtt

waiting outside of don juan ribero's photography store like #PSAT

Don't worry, though: Aurora gets her chance in the end.

One person perfectly summed it up. "When Don Juan Ribero finally agrees to take you as his apprentice so you can photograph your darkest nightmare."

When Don Juan Ribero finally agrees to take you as his apprentice so you can photograph your darkest nightmare #PSAT
connor parnell @cpparnell

When Don Juan Ribero finally agrees to take you as his apprentice so you can photograph your darkest nightmare #PSAT

