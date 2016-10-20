This PSAT Question About "Don Juan Ribero" Has Become A Huge Meme
He made the PSATs lit.
On Wednesday, high schoolers took the PSATs and read about the internet's favorite new character, Don Juan Ribero.
The question's excerpt was taken from Isabel Allende's novel Portrait in Sepia, according to teens on Twitter who took the test.
In it, photography master (and now, internet hero) Don Juan Ribero refuses to train Aurora in her art. Even her grandmother's money doesn’t make a difference.
Everyone is loving Don Juan’s fierce, no-bullshit attitude. "Don't call yourself a photographer unless you've been personally rejected by Don Juan Ribero," one person tweeted.
"When Don Juan says you have no talent."
Even Aurora's grandmother's money doesn't change Don Juan's mind. "When Don Juan Ribero said, 'I don't accept money, I accept talent,'" one person tweeted.
Harsh...
Others referenced Aurora lurking outside of Don Juan's studio. "When you see Don Juan Ribero coming home from his lunch."
"When Don Juan comes back from his lunch break and you still posted outside his studio."
"Waiting outside of Don Juan Ribero's photography store like," another added.
Don't worry, though: Aurora gets her chance in the end.
One person perfectly summed it up. "When Don Juan Ribero finally agrees to take you as his apprentice so you can photograph your darkest nightmare."
