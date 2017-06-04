People Are Obsessed With How Glamorous This Sea Lion Looks In This Teen's Pic
A star.
This is 19-year-old Tyriq "Ty" Bagnerise. He lives in California.
"He was sniffing me and everything," he said. "He gave me a kiss when I took a selfie with it."
Ty shared a photo from the ~interaction.~ "I just took a pic with a seal boy," he tweeted.
"The seal took a picture, you just in the background," this person responded.
"The Rihanna of Seal culture."
Not only bad, but the BADDEST.
This person recalled a less-friendly animal interaction. Remember, animals are wild and cannot be trusted.
This person didn't even believe the sea lion was ~real.~ So, the teen shared some video evidence.
"Seals like pictures," this person said.
"I actually gave one a glorious photoshoot."
But mostly, people focused on the sea lion's ~aesthetic.~ "Look. At. This. Seal. Stunt."
"THE SEAL IS SERVING."
