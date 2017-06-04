People Are Obsessed With How Glamorous This Sea Lion Looks In This Teen's Pic

BuzzFeed News

A star.

By Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 4, 2017, at 10:37 a.m. ET

This is 19-year-old Tyriq "Ty" Bagnerise. He lives in California.

The teen told BuzzFeed News that last Friday night he went to the beach with three friends.While there, they saw a sea lion and chilled near it for about an hour. &quot;It was really nice,&quot; Ty said.
Tyriq Bagnerise

The teen told BuzzFeed News that last Friday night he went to the beach with three friends.

While there, they saw a sea lion and chilled near it for about an hour. "It was really nice," Ty said.

"He was sniffing me and everything," he said. "He gave me a kiss when I took a selfie with it."

Tyriq Bagnerise

Ty shared a photo from the ~interaction.~ "I just took a pic with a seal boy," he tweeted.

I just took a pic with a seal boy🤘🏾
Ty with a SEA LION @GloBoyTy_

I just took a pic with a seal boy🤘🏾

"The seal took a picture, you just in the background," this person responded.

the seal took a picture, you just in the background https://t.co/PUJu0Sl6V3
Feminista🌹 @blkgirlmagician

the seal took a picture, you just in the background https://t.co/PUJu0Sl6V3

"The Rihanna of Seal culture."

That seal is POSING. This is her debut. You might've got a picture with seal royalty. A seal pop star. The Rihanna… https://t.co/YTZZB2iLwS
Master of the Sun 🌞 @SandsofJupiter

That seal is POSING. This is her debut. You might've got a picture with seal royalty. A seal pop star. The Rihanna… https://t.co/YTZZB2iLwS

@1800SADDAD @msvxl Yes sweetie Miss Seal came to SERVE a fresh out the ocean look. Whiskers clipped to perfection,… https://t.co/rdsPydR55V
Master of the Sun 🌞 @SandsofJupiter

@1800SADDAD @msvxl Yes sweetie Miss Seal came to SERVE a fresh out the ocean look. Whiskers clipped to perfection,… https://t.co/rdsPydR55V

Not only bad, but the BADDEST.

This seal know it's the baddest bitch out here https://t.co/boLDULEeYR
Boom Boy Bye Foop @EmElleWriter

This seal know it's the baddest bitch out here https://t.co/boLDULEeYR

@GloBoyTy_ lmaoooooo why he feeling himself so hard I'm weak
mind ya business @jASSmineSea

@GloBoyTy_ lmaoooooo why he feeling himself so hard I'm weak

@GloBoyTy_ That seal look like "yasss bxtch catch this highlight"💅🏾💅🏾💅🏾
Ciiiv @CiiivLaVie

@GloBoyTy_ That seal look like "yasss bxtch catch this highlight"💅🏾💅🏾💅🏾

@GloBoyTy_ Is that Mr. Seal yo Girl?
AntiSocial Extrovert @Jokernojokin

@GloBoyTy_ Is that Mr. Seal yo Girl?

This person recalled a less-friendly animal interaction. Remember, animals are wild and cannot be trusted.

@GloBoyTy_ You gone be the next victim from these dangerous beast
Jimbo @ItsyaboiEnigma

@GloBoyTy_ You gone be the next victim from these dangerous beast

This person didn't even believe the sea lion was ~real.~ So, the teen shared some video evidence.

@yourweavesmells Naa nice try tho
Ty with a SEA LION @GloBoyTy_

@yourweavesmells Naa nice try tho

"Seals like pictures," this person said.

@SandsofJupiter @misssmichele Seals like pictures
Chakra Khan 🕉 @bretthegirl

@SandsofJupiter @misssmichele Seals like pictures

"I actually gave one a glorious photoshoot."

@SandsofJupiter I actually gave one a glorious photoshoot
sam ocean @nothingoversam

@SandsofJupiter I actually gave one a glorious photoshoot

@GloBoyTy_ But did you take a nap with a seal?? Nah...
Luke Eason @LukeEason_

@GloBoyTy_ But did you take a nap with a seal?? Nah...

But mostly, people focused on the sea lion's ~aesthetic.~ "Look. At. This. Seal. Stunt."

Look. At. This. Seal. STUNT. https://t.co/NkXqVPwXph
moana-wannabe @AceTrainerJuli

Look. At. This. Seal. STUNT. https://t.co/NkXqVPwXph

"THE SEAL IS SERVING."

@GloBoyTy_ THE SEAL IS SERVING 🔥🔥
ZUHAYR BENJAMIN. @zuhayr_benjamin

@GloBoyTy_ THE SEAL IS SERVING 🔥🔥

