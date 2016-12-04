BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Getting Chills From This Powerful And Shocking Video Set In A School

news

People Are Getting Chills From This Powerful And Shocking Video Set In A School

It's intense, to say the least.

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 4, 2016, at 5:37 p.m. ET

OK, first of all, just watch this.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

This shocking video is the work of the Connecticut nonprofit Sandy Hook Promise, which was set up after the 2012 Newtown massacre.

Founders of the organization had loved ones killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School almost four years ago.
Michelle Mcloughlin / Reuters

Founders of the organization had loved ones killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School almost four years ago.

The PSA, released on Friday, is a part of the gun-violence prevention group's campaign called "Know the Signs."

"People who are at risk of hurting themselves or others often show signs and signals before an act of violence takes place," the Sandy Hook Promise website reads.

"When you don’t know what to look for, it can be easy to miss signs, or dismiss them as unimportant, sometimes with tragic consequences," it says.

In the video, an exchange of messages occurs between this student, Evan, and a classmate.

youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT

"I am bored," Evan writes. "Hi bored, nice to meet you," the mystery student responds.

youtube.com

The exchange continues...

youtube.com

And Evan tries desperately to figure out who he's writing to...

youtube.com

When the library closes, Evan thinks he's missed his chance.

youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT

But he discovers the mystery girl when he signs her friend's yearbook.

youtube.com

This joyful meeting is interrupted...by a school shooter.

youtube.com

Students scatter in panic...

youtube.com

And then comes this chilling message.

youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT

The PSA then goes through each "sign" of the shooter that the viewer missed.

youtube.com

Tons of people have responded to the stunning video. One person said that the PSA gave him chills.

And the shocked emoji face was everywhere.

"Shocking. Frightening. Devastating. True."

ADVERTISEMENT

But others thought it was far from "true." This person thought the video was proof of "liberals' flippant relationship with facts."

And another called the PSA "ridiculous."

But the response was largely positive, with this Twitter user writing that the PSA "illustrates the problem perfectly."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT