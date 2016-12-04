People Are Getting Chills From This Powerful And Shocking Video Set In A School

It's intense, to say the least.

OK, first of all, just watch this.

Founders of the organization had loved ones killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School almost four years ago .

The PSA, released on Friday, is a part of the gun-violence prevention group's campaign called "Know the Signs."

"People who are at risk of hurting themselves or others often show signs and signals before an act of violence takes place," the Sandy Hook Promise website reads.

"When you don’t know what to look for, it can be easy to miss signs, or dismiss them as unimportant, sometimes with tragic consequences," it says.