People Are Saying That They’re Leaving Tumblr Because Of Its New Ban On Adult Content

Adult content will be banned on Tumblr beginning Dec. 17, and people are saying that they're going to leave the platform because of it.



Tumblr’s CEO Jeff D’Onofrio announced the major amendment to its community guidelines Monday in a blog post titled “A better, more positive Tumblr.” D’Onofrio wrote that the company is hoping to foster “more constructive dialogue among our community members.”



“We’re taking another step by no longer allowing adult content, including explicit sexual content and nudity (with some exceptions),” said D’Onofrio.

The platform described “adult content” as “photos, videos, or GIFs that show real-life human genitals or female-presenting nipples, and any content — including photos, videos, GIFs and illustrations — that depicts sex acts.”



“Bottom line: There are no shortage of sites on the internet that feature adult content,” Tumblr’s CEO wrote in part about the decision.

The announcement drew immediate and widespread backlash from devoted Tumblr users.



“I’m uninstalling,” one person said. “Tumblr dies for good on December the 17th,” someone else commented.