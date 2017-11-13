BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Seriously Losing Their Shit After This Corgi's Best Friend Moved Away

news

People Are Seriously Losing Their Shit After This Corgi's Best Friend Moved Away

Nugget's buddy, Bonkers, moved about a week ago.

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 13, 2017, at 12:44 p.m. ET

This is Nugget. He is an 8-month-old corgi who lives in Georgia.

Miranda Wassinger

One of his humans, 22-year-old Miranda Wassinger, said that Nugget is a social butterfly.

Miranda Wassinger

"He tries to make friends with everyone, whether it's people or dogs, or even little frogs he sees outside — he just wants to be their friend," she told BuzzFeed News.

Miranda Wassinger

That said, there is one particular dog who Nugget loves the most: his neighbor dog Bonkers. "He's always had him in his life," she said of their friendship.

Miranda Wassinger
ADVERTISEMENT

Wassinger and her husband are friends with Bonkers' humans, and she said that Bonkers is like a "big brother" to Nugget. "It's kind of like Bonkers is his family, and in a way, kind of his big brother," she said.

Miranda Wassinger

Every time Wassinger walked Nugget near Bonkers' home, he dragged her to his best friend's door.

Here’s when Bonkers still lived here :) nugget always loved to see him!
🍒 cherry cutie ♡ @cherrycutie

Here’s when Bonkers still lived here :) nugget always loved to see him!

Reply Retweet Favorite

About a week ago, Bonkers moved away.

Every time we walk on the other side of our apt complex, nugget DRAGS me over to his friend Bonkers house bc he’s s… https://t.co/kNUxFbCDA2
🍒 cherry cutie ♡ @cherrycutie

Every time we walk on the other side of our apt complex, nugget DRAGS me over to his friend Bonkers house bc he’s s… https://t.co/kNUxFbCDA2

Reply Retweet Favorite

"They just recently moved, like, a week ago," Wassinger said. "It hasn't been too long. Of course, Nugget doesn't know, and how do you tell a dog his friend's moved away?"

Wassinger posted a video of the corgi approaching what was once Bonkers' door.

"I don't know if he'll ever stop running to the neighbor's house, every time we walk by," she said. "But I keep telling him that we'll see him again soon, because we're good friends with his family."

People were absolutely not okay.

@ActionSebastian @KennCorrea @Twerktasticlou @cherrycutie same
rosèangelee @anleeeeeeeee

@ActionSebastian @KennCorrea @Twerktasticlou @cherrycutie same

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
@cherrycutie They have to have FaceTime dates. I can’t take this
Shea Udders @TG_actually

@cherrycutie They have to have FaceTime dates. I can’t take this

Reply Retweet Favorite
@cherrycutie That's it bonkers has to come back there's no other choice 😤😪
HAPS @dravarip

@cherrycutie That's it bonkers has to come back there's no other choice 😤😪

Reply Retweet Favorite
@cherrycutie all I know is that the owners better move tf back
alex @jkindy2

@cherrycutie all I know is that the owners better move tf back

Reply Retweet Favorite

Wassinger wants people to know that Nugget is okay, considering that so many people responded to her tweet with concern about his loneliness.

&quot;I do take Nugget to a dog park all the time and he does have a lot of dog friends that he meets there,&quot; she said. However, she also added: &quot;Bonkers is his true best friend.&quot;
Miranda

"I do take Nugget to a dog park all the time and he does have a lot of dog friends that he meets there," she said.

However, she also added: "Bonkers is his true best friend."

DON'T BE SAD! NUGGET WILL BE OKAY!

For those commenting that this post made you sad, Nugget wants you to be happy and not worry because he will see hi… https://t.co/5asCl2mhqB
🍒 cherry cutie ♡ @cherrycutie

For those commenting that this post made you sad, Nugget wants you to be happy and not worry because he will see hi… https://t.co/5asCl2mhqB

Reply Retweet Favorite

PSA: Nugget has an Instagram.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @fluffpupnugget
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT