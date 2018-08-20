These Guys Were Scammed Into An IRL Tinder Date Competition And People Are Wondering Why

A director at a viral video agency told BuzzFeed News that information about the event will be available on Thursday.

A bunch of guys showed up in Union Square in NYC for what they thought was a Tinder date with a woman named Natasha. Once they arrived, they instead found they were unwitting participants in a competition with other men.

One attendee wrote in a now-viral Twitter thread that "Natasha" had invited him via Tinder to go to a DJ set in the park, and he decided to go.

When he arrived, he found he was not the only one.

"ALL THE DUDES THERE SHE FOUND ON TINDER AND TEXTED THEM THE SAME SHIT," he wrote. "Every man in the crowd looks down and mimes WHAT IN THE NAME OF SCOOBY DOO THE IS THIS SHIT to themself."

The woman then reportedly told the crowd, "I've invited you all here for a chance to go on a date with me," and she outlined what they would need to do to get the chance.

"At that point I am genuinely amazed at the fallopian fortitude this girl possesses," the attendee, who didn't return a request for comment from BuzzFeed News, tweeted. "This is top 10 greatest finesse of all time. Dudes actually stayed and played."

In a livestream of the event posted by Nick AM, who DJ'd the event, Natasha stepped on stage after his set was over.

She introduced herself and said she had found dating via the apps pretty hard.

"Dating apps are very difficult and I said, 'Okay, how do I solve this problem? Maybe I can bring everyone here, in person, and see how that goes, and solve this once and for all,'" she said.

"So, do you have what it takes to compete against everyone here to win a date with me?" she continued. "I mean, maybe you're disappointed, but I don't see why it's disappointing, because it's a great story."

Natasha also told the crowd if they were uncomfortable with being filmed to leave. She also said they should leave if they were in a relationship, if they were named Jimmy, if they were a tourist, or if they were under 5'10".

"The gist of it was she wanted to do Live Tinder. Folks were pretty mad," Nicholas, 28, another duped Tinder match, told Gothamist.

According to Nicholas, there was both security and staff helping her put on the competition. It was also filmed.