This Mom Requested A Lot Of Photographic Evidence Of Her Daughter's Whereabouts And People Can Seriously Relate
"Send a selfie of the two of you both giving me the thumbs up!"
Meet 18-year-old Kaelyn Demmon and her mom, Heather Steinkopf. They live in Huron, Ohio.
Here's the teen with her best friend, Stevie Holbrook, also 18. Holbrook told BuzzFeed News that Friday night they were hanging out. "We were having a movie night at my house before I left for college," she said.
Demmon's mom, however, was not so easily convinced of this, so she requested a selfie. Steinkopf told BuzzFeed News that she requests selfies from her daughter infrequently, so the teen ~never knows~ when she's going to have to send one.
Steinkopf asks her daughter to pose in a specific position, knowing that Demmon has pics with friends at the ready on her camera roll.
The teen told BuzzFeed News that her mom's selfie strategy has gotten her into trouble previously, and that she — like most teens — has lied. "There've been times when I've said I'm at Stevie's when I'm at a bonfire or something," she said.
Steinkopf said that she believed her daughter after the initial photo but requested more pics that night for her own entertainment. "I knew she was where she said she was, but it was more fun to keep her doing different things," she said.
Steinkopf does seem to enjoy this. When reached by BuzzFeed News via text message, this is how she responded. (I took the photo.)
When Demmon shared screenshots of the text exchange on Twitter, people really related to it.
It reminded someone of Louise.
And another person of Judy.
And this person of Hollie.
But someone else was just concerned.
And another was grateful.
In about a month, Demmon is moving out for college. "She's awesome, so I'm not worried about her," her mom said.
