BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Mom Requested A Lot Of Photographic Evidence Of Her Daughter's Whereabouts And People Can Seriously Relate

news / trending

This Mom Requested A Lot Of Photographic Evidence Of Her Daughter's Whereabouts And People Can Seriously Relate

"Send a selfie of the two of you both giving me the thumbs up!"

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 1, 2017, at 11:03 a.m. ET

Meet 18-year-old Kaelyn Demmon and her mom, Heather Steinkopf. They live in Huron, Ohio.

Heather Steinkopf

Here's the teen with her best friend, Stevie Holbrook, also 18. Holbrook told BuzzFeed News that Friday night they were hanging out. "We were having a movie night at my house before I left for college," she said.

Stevie Holbrook

Demmon's mom, however, was not so easily convinced of this, so she requested a selfie. Steinkopf told BuzzFeed News that she requests selfies from her daughter infrequently, so the teen ~never knows~ when she's going to have to send one.

Kaelyn Demmon

Steinkopf asks her daughter to pose in a specific position, knowing that Demmon has pics with friends at the ready on her camera roll.

Kaelyn Demmon
ADVERTISEMENT

The teen told BuzzFeed News that her mom's selfie strategy has gotten her into trouble previously, and that she — like most teens — has lied. "There've been times when I've said I'm at Stevie's when I'm at a bonfire or something," she said.

Kaelyn Demmon

Steinkopf said that she believed her daughter after the initial photo but requested more pics that night for her own entertainment. "I knew she was where she said she was, but it was more fun to keep her doing different things," she said.

Kaelyn Demmon

Steinkopf does seem to enjoy this. When reached by BuzzFeed News via text message, this is how she responded. (I took the photo.)

Remy Smidt

When Demmon shared screenshots of the text exchange on Twitter, people really related to it.

I think it's safe to say my mom doesn't trust me
Kaelyn Demmon @kaelyned

I think it's safe to say my mom doesn't trust me

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
IF THIS AINT MY MOTHER https://t.co/7xKNpzHOWf
Dailyn 👑 @dailynp_

IF THIS AINT MY MOTHER https://t.co/7xKNpzHOWf

Reply Retweet Favorite
my mom does this even when i'm at my grandmas house 🙄 https://t.co/QPCzmtJsJn
hannah hartley @hannahhartley01

my mom does this even when i'm at my grandmas house 🙄 https://t.co/QPCzmtJsJn

Reply Retweet Favorite

It reminded someone of Louise.

this is louise https://t.co/Xf2fLFL140
EB @elenabeyerlein

this is louise https://t.co/Xf2fLFL140

Reply Retweet Favorite

And another person of Judy.

judy asf https://t.co/N0ryxfKJsz
liv @livvie_kathryn

judy asf https://t.co/N0ryxfKJsz

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

And this person of Hollie.

@Rachel_Streu the shit Hollie used to do to you 😂 https://t.co/yhOfB4fJiX
Christina Hebert @c_hebert1013

@Rachel_Streu the shit Hollie used to do to you 😂 https://t.co/yhOfB4fJiX

Reply Retweet Favorite

But someone else was just concerned.

Shittttttt you prolly just gave my mom some ideas https://t.co/v6N8E6kNTz
Madds♈️ @burkett_maddy

Shittttttt you prolly just gave my mom some ideas https://t.co/v6N8E6kNTz

Reply Retweet Favorite

And another was grateful.

I'm glad my mom never went through this stage bc I was a liar :/ https://t.co/b5NhoXt1pZ
allie @allie_sallay

I'm glad my mom never went through this stage bc I was a liar :/ https://t.co/b5NhoXt1pZ

Reply Retweet Favorite

In about a month, Demmon is moving out for college. "She's awesome, so I'm not worried about her," her mom said.

Kaelyn Demmon
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT