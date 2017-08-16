BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Teen's Mom Made An Instagram Just To Mock Her Daughter's Pics And People Love It

news

This Teen's Mom Made An Instagram Just To Mock Her Daughter's Pics And People Love It

"#lovethelifeyouliveandlivethelifeyouloveanddeserve."

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 16, 2017, at 4:54 p.m. ET

This is 17-year-old Faith Creech and her mom, Yvette. They live in Visalia, California. This month, Yvette decided to make a fake Instagram, or a ~Finsta~, for the express purpose of mocking her daughter's account.

Yvette Creech

"I made the Finsta during the last week of summer vacation, it was just something funny to do, in response to my daughter Faith's own Instagram posts," the mom told BuzzFeed News. Here what Faith's Instagram looked like:

@faith_creech

And what her mom's looked like:

&quot;I was at my friend&#x27;s house when I saw that my mom&#x27;s account had requested to follow me,&quot; the teen and VICTIM told BuzzFeed News. &quot;When I saw it, I noticed right away that it looked exactly like mine and my friend and I just started laughing,&quot; she said.
@momlife4realz

"I was at my friend's house when I saw that my mom's account had requested to follow me," the teen and VICTIM told BuzzFeed News.

"When I saw it, I noticed right away that it looked exactly like mine and my friend and I just started laughing," she said.

Here's a better look at the mom's recreations. Faith's post:

@faith_creech
ADVERTISEMENT

And her mom's:

momlife4realz

Faith's:

@faith_creech

And her mom's:

@momlife4realz

"Finding my zen."

@faith_creech
ADVERTISEMENT

"Finding my shrooms."

The mom said that her other daughter, Colette, helped her make the account, and that the endeavor took about two hours.
@momlife4realz

The mom said that her other daughter, Colette, helped her make the account, and that the endeavor took about two hours.

"My mom literally made an instagram to mock my instagram," Faith wrote on Twitter with evidence. "I tweeted it because I thought it was way too funny not to share, like she did the exact same poses and all in the same order," she said.

my mom literally made an instagram to mock my instagram
Faith🌙🌞 @Faithh_creech

my mom literally made an instagram to mock my instagram

Reply Retweet Favorite

People were pretty in love with the mom's work.

@Faithh_creech This is the best thing I've seen all day
heav🌻 @Heavenjohnston0

@Faithh_creech This is the best thing I've seen all day

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Faithh_creech I'm crying
sage🌿 @sullivansage1

@Faithh_creech I'm crying

Reply Retweet Favorite

"My mom and I are really close and we joke around a lot together," the teen said.

@Faithh_creech I'm obsessed with her 😂😍
Alexis Cristallo @alexislynn100

@Faithh_creech I'm obsessed with her 😂😍

Reply Retweet Favorite

Now, @momlife4realz has MORE than one follower. "My closest friends also follow her account," Faith said. The mom's finsta is an ~ongoing project~ — as you can see, she has elaborated on her bio.

@momlife4realz
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT