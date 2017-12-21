"There may be a handful that actually enjoy moving the damn thing every night and then cleaning up the messes it makes, but not me," the mom said of the elf tradition.

This is Brittany Mease from Wylie, Texas, with her 9-year-old son, Gray, and 5-year-old daughter, Ily.

"I despise doing 'Elf on the Shelf' every year, so this year I decided that I’d have him arrive with a broken leg and blame the kids for leaving toys out," Mease told BuzzFeed News.

"That bought me 14 days of not having to move him," she said.

On Sunday, her friend's kids who were visiting noticed that the elf had not moved in more than 14 days.

"The kids noticed he hadn’t moved and began to ask questions," Mease said.

So, she stashed the "Elf on the Shelf" in the oven and forgot about it until Monday, when she turned the oven on.

"I started to smell something really funky and yelled to my friend that the fucking elf was in the oven!" Mease said.