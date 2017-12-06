This Dude Came Up With A "Hack" To Keep His Nuggets Warm And He May Have Changed Takeout Forever
"It's mind blowing how random people on Twitter can change my life this much."
"My name is Eric Cancino, I’m 27, I currently live in Seattle, Washington, and I can’t believe I’m doing this," this guy told BuzzFeed News over DM.
Why did BuzzFeed News reach out to this dude? Because he used his car's seat heater to keep his chicken nuggets warm, a move many people on the internet found to be truly innovative — even revolutionary.
Cancino said his reasoning was pretty simple.
Cancino said the hack ~actually~ worked and the nuggets were nice and warm when he got home.
While Wendy's brand Twitter account was not impressed...
...many others were.
It seems like this tweet might have a lasting impact on many lives.
Others began experimenting with the innovation.
One person told BuzzFeed News it "worked perfectly": "I placed my Chinese food in the passenger seat, turned the heat up for the seat, and when I got to work an hour later, the food was still warm ready to eat," J.P. Quito, who posted this video evidence, said.
Daniel Gray, a19-year-old from Maryland, told BuzzFeed News that he tried it with his Chipotle takeout.
