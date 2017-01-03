BuzzFeed News

This Teen Dabbed As His Dad Was Being Sworn Into The House Of Representatives

He's grounded.

By Remy Smidt

Posted on January 3, 2017, at 6:52 p.m. ET

During the ceremonial swearing-in of Rep. Roger Marshall on Tuesday, history happened. History that includes a dab.

@jonward11 Here's the clip.
Jeremy Art @cspanJeremy

@jonward11 Here's the clip.

@cspanJeremy

The move was courtesy of the congressman's teen son, who was dressed in Ken Bone-like garb. He was tasked with holding the Bible and standing between House Speaker Paul Ryan and his father during the photo op.

@cspanJeremy

The teen looked AWFULLY suspicious from the start.

@cspanJeremy

Slowly...

@cspanJeremy
It happened. Despite the subtlety, Ryan caught the teen and confronted him. "You alright?" he asked.

@cspanJeremy

But the dabber boldly dabbed on. Meanwhile Marshall, unaware of the unwavering dab, smiled on in blissful ignorance.

@cspanJeremy

Finally, Ryan pushed the teen's arm down, dissolving the dab.

Marshall and Ryan asked the teen if he was sneezing, to which he replied, "Yeah."

@cspanJeremy

People don't know how to feel about the ~incident.~ Some said, sweet death, take me.

this video of a teen dabbing next to Paul Ryan and then getting yelled at by Paul Ryan for said dabbing makes me wa… https://t.co/kEoAbcNFqw
Ryan Broderick @broderick

this video of a teen dabbing next to Paul Ryan and then getting yelled at by Paul Ryan for said dabbing makes me wa… https://t.co/kEoAbcNFqw

Many just disparaged youths. "Fucking teens," this person said.

@cspanJeremy fucking teens.
Al @anz0la

@cspanJeremy fucking teens.

Dad isn't happy about the dab. Rep. Marshall has grounded his son, and told Ryan he had done so publicly.

Just so you know @SpeakerRyan: He's grounded. https://t.co/PGGhYXEfQv
Dr. Roger Marshall @RogerMarshallMD

Just so you know @SpeakerRyan: He's grounded. https://t.co/PGGhYXEfQv

And the speaker had no understanding of what just went down.

Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don't get what dabbing is, though.
Paul Ryan @SpeakerRyan

Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don't get what dabbing is, though.

TEENS!

@cspanJeremy
