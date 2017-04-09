BuzzFeed News

People Are Seriously Relating To This College Student Who Was Watched By Her Dad From A Roof

People Are Seriously Relating To This College Student Who Was Watched By Her Dad From A Roof

"Literally my dad at the mall."

By Remy Smidt

Posted on April 9, 2017, at 4:02 p.m. ET

Meet Skye Morris. She's a 19-year-old student at San Jacinto College in Texas.

Skye Morris

The teen told BuzzFeed News that on Thursday, she was walking to her car after class when she received a text from her dad, Jay Morris.

Skye Morris

Skye didn't see him at first because he was ~watching her~ from a far-off vantage point.

Skye Morris

Spotted.

Skye Morris
DAD!

Skye Morris

"I was cracking up laughing — it was funny," Skye said. Of course, she shared the evidence.

"Go to college they said, you'll get away from your parents they said," she tweeted. People seriously related to what appeared to be heavy surveillance.

Skye @skye_morris

"Go to college they said, you'll get away from your parents they said"

"These r my actual parents exactly."

Kat Klapesky @kklapesky

@FreddyAmazin these r my actual parents exactly

Uh-oh.

Savanah @savanah_chahine

@FreddyAmazin @miranda_chahine this is what they're gonna do to u💀💀

"If this ain't my parents."

Sad and true.

Molly @mollyboyd21

@CatieJK10 @FreddyAmazin Sad because it's so true

"THIS WOULD BE MY MOM??????"

marissa🌼 @MarissaMRoberts

@FIirtationship @Mahrle1616 THIS WOULD BE MY MOM??????

Her dad, though, was NOT creepily watching her all day. He works at the college and was doing some inspections on the roof — or so he told her.

Skye thought that the internet's response was hilarious. "He's not really in my business much," she said. "People thought he was dead serious being a stalker, but that’s not him at all."

Skye Morris

It seems that other people aren't so lucky.

Sydnee Herman @sydnee_herman

@FIirtationship @macywalker19 literally my dad at the mall

