People Are Applauding This Statue Of A Little Girl That's Staring Down The Bull On Wall Street

news

"What an appropriate symbol of female fortitude and strength."

By Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

Posted on March 8, 2017, at 12:36 p.m. ET

Since Tuesday, this statue of a little girl has been staring down the bull on Wall Street.

Made a detour on my way to work to see "Fearless Girl" by Kristen Visbal. Happy #InternationalWomensDay!
Grace Ko @gracehaeko

Made a detour on my way to work to see "Fearless Girl" by Kristen Visbal. Happy #InternationalWomensDay!

State Street Global Advisors is responsible for the new piece of art on Wall Street.

The statue symbolizes a call the company made for more women on corporate boards.

The statue, called "Fearless Girl," was created by artist Kristen Visbal, a spokeswoman for the company told BuzzFeed News. Many people hoped that the statue would be a permanent fixture.

This is amazing! I really hope this is a permanent sculpture in NYC #shemakesadifference #womenshistorymonth… https://t.co/pqi4Su1sEP
Nicole Shannon @nicoleshannon

This is amazing! I really hope this is a permanent sculpture in NYC #shemakesadifference #womenshistorymonth… https://t.co/pqi4Su1sEP

"We have a permit with the city for a week but are discussing extending that to a month," the spokeswoman said. "From there, it’s up to the City to determine whether it will be a permanent installation."

Wednesday evening, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted that the statue will be up through April 2nd.

Our future rests in the hands of fearless girls.
Bill de Blasio @NYCMayor

Our future rests in the hands of fearless girls.

Many people were pretty in love with the work. "It resonates with my heart," said this person.

"What an appropriate symbol of female fortitude and strength," said another person.

Loving this new #FearlessGirl statue in front of the bull on Wall Street. What an appropriate symbol of female fort… https://t.co/IZ9h1nkSoH
Lizeth @LizMaraMedina

Loving this new #FearlessGirl statue in front of the bull on Wall Street. What an appropriate symbol of female fort… https://t.co/IZ9h1nkSoH

The power of public places: a fearless girl visits the #fearlessgirl statue. Happy #internationalwomensday!
New Yorkers 4 Parks @NY4P

The power of public places: a fearless girl visits the #fearlessgirl statue. Happy #internationalwomensday!

Happy International Women's Day!

Super proud of my husband: he handled the installation of this statue of a girl on Wall Street today to symbolize e… https://t.co/V8v19Qr4ky
Nina @WriteOnTime

Super proud of my husband: he handled the installation of this statue of a girl on Wall Street today to symbolize e… https://t.co/V8v19Qr4ky

