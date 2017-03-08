People Are Applauding This Statue Of A Little Girl That's Staring Down The Bull On Wall Street
"What an appropriate symbol of female fortitude and strength."
Since Tuesday, this statue of a little girl has been staring down the bull on Wall Street.
The statue, called "Fearless Girl," was created by artist Kristen Visbal, a spokeswoman for the company told BuzzFeed News. Many people hoped that the statue would be a permanent fixture.
Wednesday evening, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted that the statue will be up through April 2nd.
Many people were pretty in love with the work. "It resonates with my heart," said this person.
Happy International Women's Day!
