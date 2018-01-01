People Liked How This Teen Ended Some Weirdness With His Girlfriend And Someone Told Her To "Keep Him"
"Ur mad and I'm mad."
This is Bree Kunihiro, 16, with her boyfriend, 17-year-old Carlos Halili. They're both from Honolulu.
This weekend, Bree shared a conversation she had with Carlos. "But I'm mad," she texted him, after he asked if they were still on for the mall.
After another text from Bree about their mutual madness, her boyfriend had a response that many people seemed to enjoy.
"I am familiar with PEMDAS from math — it’s an order of operations to solve certain problems, which is why it made no sense at all when he said it, but that’s what made it funny," Bree said.
To some, it all made sense.
Others took issue with the reasoning. "It was a joke and I’m aware PEMDAS isn’t the right concept," Carlos said about those who criticized his math skills.
He tried!
But mostly, people just appreciated the joke. This person instructed Bree to "keep him."
Another person called it "cute shit."
"This conversation took place literally right before I posted it, so it made us look at this little 'argument' as something to laugh at," Bree said.
Anyway, they went to the mall. "We did end up going to the mall the next day, and had a great time," Bree said. "No matter how mad we are over text, we can’t keep that anger when we see each other in person. It’s always fun when we’re around each other."
