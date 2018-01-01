BuzzFeed News

People Liked How This Teen Ended Some Weirdness With His Girlfriend And Someone Told Her To "Keep Him"

People Liked How This Teen Ended Some Weirdness With His Girlfriend And Someone Told Her To "Keep Him"

"Ur mad and I'm mad."

By Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 1, 2018, at 6:21 p.m. ET

This is Bree Kunihiro, 16, with her boyfriend, 17-year-old Carlos Halili. They're both from Honolulu.

Bree Kunihiro

This weekend, Bree shared a conversation she had with Carlos. "But I'm mad," she texted him, after he asked if they were still on for the mall.

"My boyfriend and I weren't really 'mad,' because we never really get into huge arguments," Bree told BuzzFeed News.

"We're really comfortable with each other so we do express if we're irritated or in a not-so-great mood, then that makes the other person in the same negative mood and it can make us become irritated with each other."
Bree Kunihiro

"My boyfriend and I weren’t really 'mad,' because we never really get into huge arguments," Bree told BuzzFeed News.

"We’re really comfortable with each other so we do express if we’re irritated or in a not-so-great mood, then that makes the other person in the same negative mood and it can make us become irritated with each other."

After another text from Bree about their mutual madness, her boyfriend had a response that many people seemed to enjoy.

My bf and I were fighting then he says this smh I’m tired of him
bree$ @kunihirobree

"I am familiar with PEMDAS from math — it’s an order of operations to solve certain problems, which is why it made no sense at all when he said it, but that’s what made it funny," Bree said.

The "PEMDAS" joke went over well. "She thought it was pretty funny, so she totally forgot why she was mad," Carlos said.
The "PEMDAS" joke went over well. "She thought it was pretty funny, so she totally forgot why she was mad," Carlos said.

To some, it all made sense.

Others took issue with the reasoning. "It was a joke and I’m aware PEMDAS isn’t the right concept," Carlos said about those who criticized his math skills.

He tried!

But mostly, people just appreciated the joke. This person instructed Bree to "keep him."

Another person called it "cute shit."

"This conversation took place literally right before I posted it, so it made us look at this little 'argument' as something to laugh at," Bree said.

Anyway, they went to the mall. "We did end up going to the mall the next day, and had a great time," Bree said. "No matter how mad we are over text, we can’t keep that anger when we see each other in person. It’s always fun when we’re around each other."

Bree Kunihiro
