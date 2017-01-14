Teens Are Making And Selling Slime And It’s Too Pure

Slime has made its way into the halls of America's schools and into the hands of its children. In schools across the country, teens and middle-schoolers are making their own homemade slime and selling it to their classmates.

The exact scope of the tween-dominated ~slime market~ is unknown, but social media suggests that it's vast and international. There are over a million posts for #slime on Instagram alone.

How-to tutorials have flooded the internet and it's relatively simple to make. One of the simplest slimes requires only two ingredients: glue and borax.

Lani Whitmer, a 12-year-old from California, told BuzzFeed News that the market at her school is flooded.

"There's a lot of other people who sell slime and it's really annoying because then you don't get as many customers as you want," she said.

She sells her slime for a dollar an ounce, sometimes less.