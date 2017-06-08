BuzzFeed News

People Think This Teen's Memes Of His Girlfriend Are So Cute

"Cutest thread evah."

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 8, 2017, at 6:11 p.m. ET

Meet Allyson Martinez, 16, and Luis Palacios, 17. They live in Texas and have been in a relationship for almost two years.

Allyson Martinez

Luis has A LOT of photos of his girlfriend. "He always takes pictures of me and I get mad," Allyson told BuzzFeed News.

@L_Palacios21 / Via Twitter: @L_Palacios21

On Saturday morning she discovered this meme of herself on her timeline.

@L_Palacios21 / Via Twitter: @L_Palacios21

Luis told BuzzFeed News that he captioned and tweeted a bunch of photos of her while she was asleep. “I wanted her to wake up with a smile," he said.

@L_Palacios21 / Via Twitter: @L_Palacios21
@L_Palacios21 / Via Twitter: @L_Palacios21

Most of the captions described something that ~actually~ happened, he said.

@L_Palacios21
@L_Palacios21 / Via Twitter: @L_Palacios21
@L_Palacios21 / Via Twitter: @L_Palacios21
@L_Palacios21 / Via Twitter: @L_Palacios21
@L_Palacios21 / Via Twitter: @L_Palacios21
@L_Palacios21 / Via Twitter: @L_Palacios21

So many. So, so many.

@L_Palacios21 / Via Twitter: @L_Palacios21
@L_Palacios21 / Via Twitter: @L_Palacios21

“I thought all of them were funny. The captions made me laugh," Allyson said. People were pretty in love with the whole thread.

How she be peeking at my phone when I'm on it
Luis 🤙🏻 @L_Palacios21

How she be peeking at my phone when I'm on it

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @L_Palacios21
oh god i love this thread https://t.co/GBYGcBLc4I
nour @noursthetic

oh god i love this thread https://t.co/GBYGcBLc4I

Reply Retweet Favorite

This person called it "the most wholesome" thread she's ever seen.

this is the most wholesome thread ever https://t.co/FkjwkTGq7b
saddiexkayleigh @baddiexkayleigh

this is the most wholesome thread ever https://t.co/FkjwkTGq7b

Reply Retweet Favorite
@L_Palacios21 Me rn
baydee @tweakerknocker

@L_Palacios21 Me rn

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others thought it was simply the cutest.

This is the cutest thread to ever exist https://t.co/pvytIs9yiY
☀lia @dalia0817

This is the cutest thread to ever exist https://t.co/pvytIs9yiY

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Cutest thread evah."

Cutest thread evah https://t.co/87DdjQyVwT
Unhelpful Yoda @metalheadjunkie

Cutest thread evah https://t.co/87DdjQyVwT

Reply Retweet Favorite
this thread is so cute and she is so prettyyyy https://t.co/XqisVRgZSX
elly @empresslly

this thread is so cute and she is so prettyyyy https://t.co/XqisVRgZSX

Reply Retweet Favorite
Youre doin it right, this is so cute https://t.co/x9iDiCGDVU
Izabel castillo @kristy_izabel

Youre doin it right, this is so cute https://t.co/x9iDiCGDVU

Reply Retweet Favorite

And this person memed Allyson too.

Twitter: @florezcarlozz

Love notes in 2017.

@L_Palacios21 / Via Twitter: @L_Palacios21
