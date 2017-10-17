BuzzFeed News

An Animal Lovingly Dubbed The "Brooklyn Cow" Got Loose In New York City And People Just Wanted It To Be Free Forever

"Breaking: Brooklyn cow tired of all your shit."

By Remy Smidt

Posted on October 17, 2017, at 1:56 p.m. ET

On Tuesday, a bull calf got loose in the great city of New York, a police spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. A crowd gathered to watch authorities try to capture the animal in Prospect Park, Brooklyn. Officers responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m.

Despite it actually being a young bull...

...the fleeing bovine was affectionately dubbed the "Brooklyn Cow," and people shared messages of solidarity and love.

SOLIDARITY WITH BROOKLYN COW
Church Harvest Party @bombsfall

SOLIDARITY WITH BROOKLYN COW

Reply Retweet Favorite
"Please save her."

The "Brooklyn Cow" became a symbol of strength and rebellion.

Just caught word that a cow is on the loose and I want to announce that I support all those fleeing institutional oppression.
Morgan Jerkins @MorganJerkins

Just caught word that a cow is on the loose and I want to announce that I support all those fleeing institutional oppression.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And people, of course, made jokes.

So many people want freedom for the "Brooklyn Cow."

People were on the edge of their seats.

But by Tuesday afternoon, officials had tranquilized the bull for capture, ending the dramatic bovine saga.

The NYPD said the bull would be transported to a facility in Long Island with assistance of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

