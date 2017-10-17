An Animal Lovingly Dubbed The "Brooklyn Cow" Got Loose In New York City And People Just Wanted It To Be Free Forever
"Breaking: Brooklyn cow tired of all your shit."
On Tuesday, a bull calf got loose in the great city of New York, a police spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. A crowd gathered to watch authorities try to capture the animal in Prospect Park, Brooklyn. Officers responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m.
Despite it actually being a young bull...
...the fleeing bovine was affectionately dubbed the "Brooklyn Cow," and people shared messages of solidarity and love.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Please save her."
The "Brooklyn Cow" became a symbol of strength and rebellion.
And people, of course, made jokes.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
So many people want freedom for the "Brooklyn Cow."
People were on the edge of their seats.
But by Tuesday afternoon, officials had tranquilized the bull for capture, ending the dramatic bovine saga.
The NYPD said the bull would be transported to a facility in Long Island with assistance of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
-
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.