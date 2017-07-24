This Teen Spent About A Month Making His Girlfriend A Scrapbook And Honestly It's So Pure

BuzzFeed News

He has since recovered from the glue-gun burns.

By Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

Posted on July 24, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. ET

Meet 17-year-olds Justin Evans and Jamie Chaffer. They're from Texas. “We were best, best friends in middle school,” Justin told BuzzFeed News. The pair began to date during their sophomore year of high school.

Justin Evans

Since they've known each other for years, the pair have a ton of pics together. Justin spent about a month this summer making his girlfriend a scrapbook of them. "There's been situations where people break their phones and lose all their pictures," he said. "I thought, Why not make a book?

Justin Evans

"The hardest thing about it was keeping it a secret," he said. The pair see each other every day, so he had to craft ~late at night~.

Justin Evans

Justin said that making the scrapbook was a "long process."

Justin Evans
One night, he said, he went to bed fed up following multiple glue injuries. “That night, I think I got three glue-gun burns," he said. "I’m done. I’m hurt. I just left everything on the floor and went to sleep.” The burns have since healed.

Justin Evans

"Still Besties."

Justin Evans
Justin Evans

When Justin shared pics of his scrapbook — after asking Jamie's permission — people remarked on how the whole thing was pretty dang cute.

3 glue gun burns, 7 marker stains, 4 paper cuts, and still not enough pages to show how much i love you💚
justin @justooo1

3 glue gun burns, 7 marker stains, 4 paper cuts, and still not enough pages to show how much i love you💚

@weekndsteph / Via Twitter: @weekndsteph
If a dude ever made me a scrap book with personal notes and did it all by hand I would have no choice but to marry… https://t.co/IBsLSnQm9q
Blondie @LexiRoseShoe

If a dude ever made me a scrap book with personal notes and did it all by hand I would have no choice but to marry… https://t.co/IBsLSnQm9q

There's something really sexy about a man who knows his way around a glue gun. https://t.co/vhppR6x9bm
Bianca Del ReadAHoe @GraphicBitchery

There's something really sexy about a man who knows his way around a glue gun. https://t.co/vhppR6x9bm

@justooo1 @jamieeelc mi corazon😭
lizeth @HolaLizethh

@justooo1 @jamieeelc mi corazon😭

@justooo1 @jamieeelc
right on @mehlanin

@justooo1 @jamieeelc

Nice to see some guys don't think they'll lose their "manhood" doing something nice for their girl https://t.co/SS81fWvH5E
A$AP MOLLZ @mollynicole16

Nice to see some guys don't think they'll lose their "manhood" doing something nice for their girl https://t.co/SS81fWvH5E

People couldn't handle the sweetness.

@justooo1 @jamieeelc My guy when he was making this scrapbook 😭❤️❣️
🅱️🅱️🅱️ @JamesAnderson_3

@justooo1 @jamieeelc My guy when he was making this scrapbook 😭❤️❣️

Reply Retweet Favorite

Most importantly, though, Jamie loved it. "It wasn’t any kind of special occasion, it was just random," she told BuzzFeed News — which to her, made the surprise even more great.

Justin Evans

She said that she looks at the scrapbook almost every day.

Justin Evans
