This Doggo Joyously Crashed A Cross-Country Ski Race And People Are So In Love
"In the continuing adventures of good, good boys."
During a cross-country ski race at the World Cup on Sunday in Quebec City, the leading athletes were joined by a spirited competitor— who looked ~so excited~ to be a part of it.
I join this race now?
Yes, yes I do.
After saying hey to the guys...
The doggo retreated.
"It happens in cycling races, but I've never seen it in skiing," Alex Harvey, who came in second, told The Canadian Press. "It just makes the story even better because luckily no one crashed or got hurt."
People were pretty obsessed with the intrusion. "Dogs just wanna have fun!" said this person.
"Funniest thing I've ever seen in winter sports."
Another good, good boy's adventure...
Who are you, mysterious pup?
Come forward for pets!
