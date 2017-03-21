BuzzFeed News

This Doggo Joyously Crashed A Cross-Country Ski Race And People Are So In Love

"In the continuing adventures of good, good boys."

By Remy Smidt

Posted on March 21, 2017, at 3:32 p.m. ET

During a cross-country ski race at the World Cup on Sunday in Quebec City, the leading athletes were joined by a spirited competitor— who looked ~so excited~ to be a part of it.

NBC Olympics @NBCOlympics

I join this race now?

NBC Olympics

Yes, yes I do.

NBC Olympics

After saying hey to the guys...

NBC Olympics
The doggo retreated.

NBC Olympics

"It happens in cycling races, but I've never seen it in skiing," Alex Harvey, who came in second, told The Canadian Press. "It just makes the story even better because luckily no one crashed or got hurt."

People were pretty obsessed with the intrusion. "Dogs just wanna have fun!" said this person.

Catherine Burnett @TriCatherine

"Funniest thing I've ever seen in winter sports."

Casey Moore @caseymoore977

Another good, good boy's adventure...

Curious George @EnsGDT

Who are you, mysterious pup?

Justyna Kowalczyk @JuiceKowalczyk

Come forward for pets!

