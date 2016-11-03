BuzzFeed News

People Are Trolling This Politician Over His Basic AF Sandwich

People Are Trolling This Politician Over His Basic AF Sandwich

"Why would you tweet this? Are you okay?"

By Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

Posted on November 3, 2016, at 3:23 p.m. ET

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker tried to celebrate National Sandwich Day like everyone else with some tweets.

Celebrating #NationalSandwichDay with my daily ham &amp; cheese sandwich and cranberry juice!
Governor Walker @GovWalker

He shared photos of his ham and cheese sandwich on BOTH of his Twitter accounts.

Happy #NationalSandwichDay
Scott Walker @ScottWalker

And people responded RUTHLESSLY. "This is the best sandwich you could come up with?" one person asked.

@ScottWalker this is the best sandwich you could come up with?
Seymore Butts @seymorebutts_

@ScottWalker this is the best sandwich you could come up with?

It made people sad. "Jesus Christ, man, this is insanely depressing."

@GovWalker jesus christ man this is insanely depressing
cofounder of my ass @bobby

@GovWalker jesus christ man this is insanely depressing

And affected others personally. "Your sandwich depresses me."

@ScottWalker Your sandwich depresses me. #NationalSandwichDay
BobertKalifornia @BobKalifornia

@ScottWalker Your sandwich depresses me. #NationalSandwichDay

Lots of people commented on the ~style~ of his sandwich. "He cuts it into triangles, LMAO."

@ScottWalker he cuts it into triangles, lmao
Matt @MattinNarberth

@ScottWalker he cuts it into triangles, lmao

"Crusts on because you're macho."

.@GovWalker crusts on because you’re macho
Electoral Li'l Tree @karengeier

.@GovWalker crusts on because you’re macho

"Did your mom cut the crust off?"

@GovWalker did your mom cut the crust off?
dubtown @westernrattler

@GovWalker did your mom cut the crust off?

Some discussed the apparent blandness of the lunch."Hey, dude. Take it easy," this person advised, "don't be so wild."

@GovWalker @timothypmurphy Hey, dude. Take it easy; don't be so wild
Michael F Bell @castledangerous

@GovWalker @timothypmurphy Hey, dude. Take it easy; don't be so wild

Another person had concern for the governor. "Why would you tweet this? Are you okay?"

@GovWalker why would you tweet this. are you ok
huge bean in the bar @McLeemz

@GovWalker why would you tweet this. are you ok

Others were slightly more polite with their criticism. "Sorry," this person began, "but that's one sad-looking sandwich."

@ScottWalker sorry, but that's one sad looking sandwich....
Ann Gables @AnnGables3

@ScottWalker sorry, but that's one sad looking sandwich....

Overall, though, people were BRUTAL. "This is quite possibly the most boring tweet ever."

@GovWalker This is quite possibly the most boring tweet ever.
Jesse Dieterman @JesseDieterman

@GovWalker This is quite possibly the most boring tweet ever.

"Disgusting."

@GovWalker @robdelaney disgusting
Dulla @AmateurDullahan

@GovWalker @robdelaney disgusting

Walker also recently posted a photo of the cranberry juice that accompanied his lunch.

Fun fact, did you know that about 60% of America’s cranberries come from WI?
Governor Walker @GovWalker

Fun fact, did you know that about 60% of America’s cranberries come from WI?

The man can't win today. "GOSH DARN, SCOTT, THAT WAS FUN! TELL ME MORE!" someone responded.

@GovWalker GOSH DARN, SCOTT, THAT WAS FUN! TELL ME MORE!
#NastyAdam @AdamKeyes23

@GovWalker GOSH DARN, SCOTT, THAT WAS FUN! TELL ME MORE!

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Gov. Walker for comment.

Scott Walker

UPDATE

On Friday, Gov. Scott Walker tweeted again about his sandwich.

"For 26 years, I've eaten two ham and cheese sandwiches nearly everyday. Like millions of Americans, I bring my own lunch to work."

For 26 years, I've eaten 2 ham &amp; cheese sandwiches nearly everyday. Like millions of Americans, I bring my own lunc… https://t.co/avGTiwt43q
Scott Walker @ScottWalker

For 26 years, I've eaten 2 ham &amp; cheese sandwiches nearly everyday. Like millions of Americans, I bring my own lunc… https://t.co/avGTiwt43q

