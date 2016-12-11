This Will Soon Be The World's Longest (Most Soul-Crushing) Flight

The nonstop flight will connect passengers from London to Perth, Australia.

Do you enjoy being seated next to crying babies for long periods of time?

Keen to watch the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy on a small screen in an uncomfortable seat?

"Australians have never had a direct link to Europe before, so the opportunities this opens up are huge," said airline CEO Alan Joyce in a statement

Qantas's first flights to London in 1947 took four days, but in March the airline will shave that down to a comparatively quick 17 hours.

That will make it the world's longest nonstop passenger flight, according to the BBC.