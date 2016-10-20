People Are Freaking Out About Hillary Clinton's All-White Pantsuit
"Oh shit Hillary showed up in the all-white Tupac suit the debate is over."
Hillary Clinton wore an all-white pantsuit to the last presidential debate in Las Vegas.
The outfit inspired many apt comparisons. "I mean..." one person tweeted about this Luke Skywalker mashup.
Others thought of the beloved Scandal protagonist. "Hillary Clinton is in her Olivia Pope 'it's handled' power white," someone tweeted.
"Hillary came out swinging in her Olivia Pope fit. I'm with it."
For one person, this sealed the deal. "Oh shit," they tweeted, "Hillary showed up in the all-white Tupac suit the debate is over."
Others just appreciated the look. "WHITE SUIT YES," one person commented.
"Retweet IF Hillary Clinton looks presidential in that white suit."
And another mentioned the lasting consequences of this fashion choice. "A year from now at least 40 people are going to get married in Hillary's pantsuit."
The election's almost over.
