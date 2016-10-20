BuzzFeed News

People Are Freaking Out About Hillary Clinton's All-White Pantsuit

"Oh shit Hillary showed up in the all-white Tupac suit the debate is over."

By Remy Smidt

Posted on October 19, 2016, at 9:48 p.m. ET

Hillary Clinton wore an all-white pantsuit to the last presidential debate in Las Vegas.

The outfit inspired many apt comparisons. "I mean..." one person tweeted about this Luke Skywalker mashup.

Jane Lytvynenko @JaneLytv

I mean.... #debate

Others thought of the beloved Scandal protagonist. "Hillary Clinton is in her Olivia Pope 'it's handled' power white," someone tweeted.

Lizz Halloweenstead @lizzwinstead

Hillary Clinton is in her Olivia Pope " It's Handled" Power white. #DebateNight

"Hillary came out swinging in her Olivia Pope fit. I'm with it."

Sey @boulwiththejawn

Hillary came out swinging in her Olivia Pope fit. i'm with it

For one person, this sealed the deal. "Oh shit," they tweeted, "Hillary showed up in the all-white Tupac suit the debate is over."

Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano

oh shit hillary showed up in the all-white tupac suit the debate is over

Others just appreciated the look. "WHITE SUIT YES," one person commented.

Jessica Valenti @JessicaValenti

WHITE SUIT YES 🔥🔥🔥 #debate

"Retweet IF Hillary Clinton looks presidential in that white suit."

HILLARY 2016 @simplymarcoo

Retweet IF @HillaryClinton looks presidential in that white suit @HFA #debatenight

And another mentioned the lasting consequences of this fashion choice. "A year from now at least 40 people are going to get married in Hillary's pantsuit."

Kristin Chirico @lolacoaster

A year from now at least 40 people are going to get married in Hillary's pantsuit

The election's almost over.

