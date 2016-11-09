People Are Feeling Grateful For This Obama-Biden Moment

BuzzFeed News

"Barack Obama and Joe Biden just made me laugh and I de-aged by ten years."

By Remy Smidt

Posted on November 9, 2016, at 1:14 p.m. ET

On Wednesday, President Obama addressed the nation for the first time after Donald Trump's victory. In his speech he discussed a peaceful transition to his successor.

Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

Like Hillary Clinton, the president stressed the importance of America's youth remaining hopeful.

“You have to stay encouraged. Don’t get cynical. Don’t ever think you can’t make a difference,” he said.

Many people are particularly loving a certain moment in the speech where Vice President Joe Biden popped over Obama's shoulder. He did so after Obama said, "I've lost elections before. Joe hasn't."

Pres. Obama and VP Biden share an embrace: "I've lost elections before, Joe hasn't." https://t.co/VOV72IJtz7 https://t.co/7DIRtW1f1g
ABC News @ABC

Pres. Obama and VP Biden share an embrace: "I've lost elections before, Joe hasn't." https://t.co/VOV72IJtz7 https://t.co/7DIRtW1f1g

Vice President Biden did the sign of the cross, leaned into Obama, and said, "Remember, you beat me badly."

"I've lost elections before. Joe hasn't." Obama says. Biden: "You beat me badly." https://t.co/r4j2HQtoCq
The Boston Globe @BostonGlobe

"I've lost elections before. Joe hasn't." Obama says. Biden: "You beat me badly." https://t.co/r4j2HQtoCq

Many people are grateful for this funny respite, in the aftermath of the election result.

Barack Obama and Joe Biden just made me laugh and I de-aged by ten years
Hayes Brown @HayesBrown

Barack Obama and Joe Biden just made me laugh and I de-aged by ten years

"So incredibly proud of President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden," said one person.

So incredibly proud of President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden.
Nerdy Wonka @NerdyWonka

So incredibly proud of President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden.

"What class acts," this person echoed.

It has truly been an honor to have Obama and Biden lead this country for 8 years, what class acts
Jarret James @jarretjames

It has truly been an honor to have Obama and Biden lead this country for 8 years, what class acts

At least...we have this.

At least Barack Obama and Joe Biden still have the best bromance in the world.
Alex Goldschmidt @alexandergold

At least Barack Obama and Joe Biden still have the best bromance in the world.

"Obama and Biden's friendship warms my heart," this person remarked.

Obama and biden's friendship warms my heart 😥❤️
bailey @baileygrieser

Obama and biden's friendship warms my heart 😥❤️

BFFS forever.

Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images
