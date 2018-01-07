BuzzFeed News

People Are Posting Photos Of Themselves Wearing Black To Protest Sexual Harassment

Stars like Brie Larson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Kerry Washington asked everyone to wear black on Sunday, as attendees at the Golden Globes did the same.

By Remy Smidt

Posted on January 7, 2018, at 4:44 p.m. ET

Earlier this month, hundreds of powerful women in entertainment started the Time's Up initiative to fight sexual harassment in workplaces across the country. In honor of this and the #MeToo movement, stars are wearing black to the Golden Globes on Sunday.

And they want us — the normals — to wear black on Sunday too.

"So, look, I know there's been a lot of talk about actresses wearing black to the Golden Globes..." Rashida Jones says in a video Kerry Washington tweeted on Sunday morning. "But we're only wearing black because we want to stand with you, our sisters, across the globe," Washington continues. "So, we invite you to wear black with us on Sunday."

#TIMESUP on the imbalance of power. Wondering #WhyWeWearBlack ?!?!?! Because we stand with YOU! We stand in solida… https://t.co/BI1ySZGIQz
kerry washington @kerrywashington

#TIMESUP on the imbalance of power. Wondering #WhyWeWearBlack ?!?!?! Because we stand with YOU! We stand in solida… https://t.co/BI1ySZGIQz

"Whether you're watching the show at home—" says Tessa Thompson.

"You're just lounging in your house, whatever," Brie Larson adds, "however you're going to choose to participate. You can even get dressed up in a gown, if you want, but we're also accepting PJs."

"And sweats!" Jones adds.

"Do it with your friends!" an enthusiastic Reese Witherspoon says.

Rosario Dawson also encouraged people to wear black...

#TIMESUP #WhyWeWearBlack #MeToo @TIMESUPNOW https://t.co/qbm6suXzuP
Rosario Dawson @rosariodawson

#TIMESUP #WhyWeWearBlack #MeToo @TIMESUPNOW https://t.co/qbm6suXzuP

...as did Eva Longoria and Natalie Portman.

Hey guys you can join the @timesupnow movement too! Tomorrow just wear black and post your photo, video, story and… https://t.co/mFCnS4wDKe
Eva Longoria Baston @EvaLongoria

Hey guys you can join the @timesupnow movement too! Tomorrow just wear black and post your photo, video, story and… https://t.co/mFCnS4wDKe

And they are — like 19-year-old Maggie Roberts from Rhode Island.

#WhyWeWearBlack I wear black bc women everywhere deserved to be heard and even if they’re scared(which they have ev… https://t.co/InFJDR5DTW
M 🌻 @Magflower__

#WhyWeWearBlack I wear black bc women everywhere deserved to be heard and even if they’re scared(which they have ev… https://t.co/InFJDR5DTW

"The movement means everything to me because one of my closest friends was sexually abused and deserves to have people on her side, and because it’s time people finally listen when talking about sexual abuse and not victim shame," Roberts told BuzzFeed News.

And so did another 19-year-old, Nitya Khanna from India.

I wear black in my college room on Sunday in India to support young girls and women who are harassed and abused at… https://t.co/ACtT5g3LNW
Nitya Khanna @NityaKhanna10

I wear black in my college room on Sunday in India to support young girls and women who are harassed and abused at… https://t.co/ACtT5g3LNW

"To me, the idea of wearing a particular color together was similar to the idea of an army in uniform," Khanna told BuzzFeed News.

"Hence, people across the globe who decided to wear black were standing up against the moral imbalance of power and misconduct in the name of position, authority, and influence," she said.

"I wanted to be a part of this army."

"It means power in numbers and us survivors and victims will not be silenced anymore," Karen Kunkle told BuzzFeed News.

@Alyssa_Milano I am wearing black as I am a survivor of domestic violence, rape &amp; abuse. 🙏🏼 Join me by wearing blac… https://t.co/CiSzh7iM30
💃🏽 Karen M. Kunkle 👸🏻 Pure Courage 😇 @KarenMKunkle

@Alyssa_Milano I am wearing black as I am a survivor of domestic violence, rape &amp; abuse. 🙏🏼 Join me by wearing blac… https://t.co/CiSzh7iM30

Selena, a 19-year-old from New Jersey, told BuzzFeed News that black is "a statement color, which is perfect for any type of movement."

So many people shared photos...

I'm going to see @Mollys_Game right now and I'm very excited! Thank you, @jes_chastain for all you're doing for wom… https://t.co/11IaHow0SI
baby it's cold outside. @timeladystark

I'm going to see @Mollys_Game right now and I'm very excited! Thank you, @jes_chastain for all you're doing for wom… https://t.co/11IaHow0SI

So happy to see a lot of people that I love standing up for this. I wear black for all the women who are afraid to… https://t.co/6zxIsY6oCo
annie paris #TIMESUP @cupcakevans

So happy to see a lot of people that I love standing up for this. I wear black for all the women who are afraid to… https://t.co/6zxIsY6oCo

@brielarson wearing black scrubs today at work to show my support to my fellow sisters who experience abuse and imb… https://t.co/GeLc95OO9C
stacy @moniica_geller

@brielarson wearing black scrubs today at work to show my support to my fellow sisters who experience abuse and imb… https://t.co/GeLc95OO9C

Amy Karriker from Long Island wore black to church. She said that about seven other women at her church also did so.

@DebraMessing @PiperPerabo @AshleyJudd Heading to church in solidarity with #metoo #WhyIWearBlack #TIMESUP
Amy Karriker @askarriker

@DebraMessing @PiperPerabo @AshleyJudd Heading to church in solidarity with #metoo #WhyIWearBlack #TIMESUP

"I wore black today in solidarity with everyone who has experienced discrimination, sexual assault or abuse, or harassment whether at work, in the home, in school, or in public who have felt they didn’t have the power or voice to stand up against it," Karriker said in a message to BuzzFeed News.

"There is power in numbers and 'we' will be their voice and hopefully empower them to express their own voice."

Briasha Blackstone from Trenton, New Jersey, also wore black Sunday. "It makes me feel like we’re all together," she said.

I wear black 🖤 for the women in my city who have been harassed by men and for my niece so she doesn’t have to exper… https://t.co/shTWNtd7f8
Elf you❤🌲🎅 @lovelybriasha

I wear black 🖤 for the women in my city who have been harassed by men and for my niece so she doesn’t have to exper… https://t.co/shTWNtd7f8

The Time's Up Legal Defense Fund has raised $15 million thus far for victims of sexual discrimination and harassment in the workplace, Tracee Ellis Ross says in the video posted Sunday morning.

