People Are Posting Photos Of Themselves Wearing Black To Protest Sexual Harassment

"Whether you're watching the show at home—" says Tessa Thompson.

"You're just lounging in your house, whatever," Brie Larson adds, "however you're going to choose to participate. You can even get dressed up in a gown, if you want, but we're also accepting PJs."

"And sweats!" Jones adds.

"Do it with your friends!" an enthusiastic Reese Witherspoon says.