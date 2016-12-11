BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A McDonald's Cup Becomes Totally NSFW When You Change One Small Thing

news / viral / poll

A McDonald's Cup Becomes Totally NSFW When You Change One Small Thing

"Spreading a little too much Christmas cheer."

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 11, 2016, at 4:32 p.m. ET

So, umm, check no one is glancing at your screen right now and then take a look at this McDonald's cup...

rebrn.com

So, umm, it totally looks like someone is spreading their buttcheeks open, right? Yep. It does.

Now how the hell are Starbucks cups in the news again and no one's talking about a guy spreading his cheeks open on… https://t.co/SCUJs5YCAO
Sam Sykes @SamSykesSwears

Now how the hell are Starbucks cups in the news again and no one's talking about a guy spreading his cheeks open on… https://t.co/SCUJs5YCAO

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's certainly a McCafé cup, as you can see from this McDonald's tweet that shows the actual design featuring white mittens.

McCafé Peppermint Mocha…or as some call it, holiday perfection! Thanks @POPSUGARFood 😋 https://t.co/GvMUHDYR9y
McDonald's Bay Area @McD_BayArea

McCafé Peppermint Mocha…or as some call it, holiday perfection! Thanks @POPSUGARFood 😋 https://t.co/GvMUHDYR9y

Reply Retweet Favorite

But someone has taken a pen to the cup and now it looks, err, different.

rebrn.com
ADVERTISEMENT

The photo was going super viral on Twitter on Sunday, although it's not clear exactly who was the original pen pervert. The picture was uploaded to the website Rebrn two days ago and has since been shared on Reddit.

Some people saw so much ass they couldn't work out what the original image was supposed to be.

@SamSykesSwears whoa, that is exactly the first thing I saw. I can't unsee it. What is it supposed to be??
Brandon Chang @BChangArt

@SamSykesSwears whoa, that is exactly the first thing I saw. I can't unsee it. What is it supposed to be??

Reply Retweet Favorite
@ziyatong I can't even. What is this *supposed* to be?
Mededitor @Mededitor

@ziyatong I can't even. What is this *supposed* to be?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others were just happy to bask in the butt.

@SamSykesSwears can't handle how great this is 10/10
Pascalle Lepas @lepas

@SamSykesSwears can't handle how great this is 10/10

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Over on Reddit, people dragged McDonald's coffee.

While some Twitter users just took the chance to make ~cheeky~ jokes.

Spreading a liiiiiittle too much Christmas cheer. ;)
IM🍑HIM @ziyatong

Spreading a liiiiiittle too much Christmas cheer. ;)

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Klutar @AlexZiebart @SamSykesSwears gives a whole new meaning to I'm Lovin It
Anne Stickney @Shadesogrey

@Klutar @AlexZiebart @SamSykesSwears gives a whole new meaning to I'm Lovin It

Reply Retweet Favorite

  1. So, BE HONEST, what did you see when you first looked at the cup?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mittens. I am innocent and pure.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Hands on an ass. SPREAD THOSE CHEEKS.
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
So, BE HONEST, what did you see when you first looked at the cup?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Mittens. I am innocent and pure.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Hands on an ass. SPREAD THOSE CHEEKS.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT