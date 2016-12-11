A McDonald's Cup Becomes Totally NSFW When You Change One Small Thing
"Spreading a little too much Christmas cheer."
So, umm, check no one is glancing at your screen right now and then take a look at this McDonald's cup...
So, umm, it totally looks like someone is spreading their buttcheeks open, right? Yep. It does.
It's certainly a McCafé cup, as you can see from this McDonald's tweet that shows the actual design featuring white mittens.
But someone has taken a pen to the cup and now it looks, err, different.
The photo was going super viral on Twitter on Sunday, although it's not clear exactly who was the original pen pervert. The picture was uploaded to the website Rebrn two days ago and has since been shared on Reddit.
Some people saw so much ass they couldn't work out what the original image was supposed to be.
Others were just happy to bask in the butt.
Over on Reddit, people dragged McDonald's coffee.
While some Twitter users just took the chance to make ~cheeky~ jokes.
So, BE HONEST, what did you see when you first looked at the cup?Mittens. I am innocent and pure.Hands on an ass. SPREAD THOSE CHEEKS.
