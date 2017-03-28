BuzzFeed News

These Teens Put 56 Boxes Of Mac And Cheese Into A Bath And People Have Some Thoughts

What in all of the tarnations.

By Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 28, 2017, at 11:01 a.m. ET

Meet 18-year-old Madison Harper and her 19-year-old friends Anne Henry Maggio and Ashley Randall. They are roommates and students at Oklahoma State University. On Sunday, they did something that people have strong feelings about.

Anne Henry Maggio

Randall told BuzzFeed News that three friends bought 56 boxes of macaroni and cheese, cooked the noodles...

Anne Henry Maggio

And did THIS.

It was Maggio&#x27;s idea. &quot;They said something about wanting to make 10 pots of Easy Mac. I said: &#x27;Why don&#x27;t you guys just bathe in it then?&#x27; And here we are,&quot; Maggio said.
Anne Henry Maggio

"They said something about wanting to make 10 pots of Easy Mac. I said: 'Why don't you guys just bathe in it then?' And here we are," Maggio said.

She took photos of her two friends in the tub...and OMG.

Anne Henry Maggio
EWWWWWWWWWWW.

Anne Henry Maggio

Don't eat that!

Anne Henry Maggio

;(

Anne Henry Maggio

"It took about 2 hours to cook it all," Randall said.

The teen admitted that the whole thing was "kinda disgusting."

When Maggio shared photos on Twitter, people had a whole LOT of thoughts on the cheesy bath.

my roommates got the coolest bath bomb!!!!
anne henry @_annnne

my roommates got the coolest bath bomb!!!!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Lots of people were grossed out.

@_annnne @maddyharper16 @ashnrandall
jo @lightweightly

@_annnne @maddyharper16 @ashnrandall

Reply Retweet Favorite
@_annnne @maddyharper16 @ashnrandall
Lauren @LaurenPatton__

@_annnne @maddyharper16 @ashnrandall

Reply Retweet Favorite

Just perplexed.

@_annnne @maddyharper16 @ashnrandall
ViviCandy A. Fox @TheCandyyShop

@_annnne @maddyharper16 @ashnrandall

Reply Retweet Favorite
One person seemed worried about all of the noodles that were wasted.

@_annnne @maddyharper16 @ashnrandall calculating how much food was wasted
Lilly @Lillyloving818

@_annnne @maddyharper16 @ashnrandall calculating how much food was wasted

Reply Retweet Favorite

This person said it was disrespectful to the food group.

@_annnne @maddyharper16 @ashnrandall I'm heated that's some max and cheese 😭 the disrespect
areola @ImAQuickStudy_

@_annnne @maddyharper16 @ashnrandall I'm heated that's some max and cheese 😭 the disrespect

Reply Retweet Favorite

Someone else thought it smelled familiar.

@_annnne @maddyharper16 @ashnrandall
Quavo @Clexopatra

@_annnne @maddyharper16 @ashnrandall

Reply Retweet Favorite

Nope.

@_annnne @maddyharper16 @ashnrandall
Taleik Wood 😈 @CoriyonW300

@_annnne @maddyharper16 @ashnrandall

Reply Retweet Favorite
One person was STUNNED.

@_annnne I am shook
Meredith Ott @Merebear_27

@_annnne I am shook

Reply Retweet Favorite

Someone else, though, wanted to do the same thing.

yo Wtf I wanna do this https://t.co/gUhycJOCA1
ꈍ .̮ ꈍ @bbybIu

yo Wtf I wanna do this https://t.co/gUhycJOCA1

Reply Retweet Favorite

They had questions.

@hh_melanie @_annnne WHY. WHY. WHY. WHY. WHY. WHY. WHY.
Cristal Valdez @Cristal_Valdez

@hh_melanie @_annnne WHY. WHY. WHY. WHY. WHY. WHY. WHY.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"We really just did it because we thought it would be hilarious," said Randall.

Harper, the other bather, also said it was a joke.

"I think more than anything we were just proving to ourselves that we could make that much mac and cheese in a night," she said.

