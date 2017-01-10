BuzzFeed News

People Just Realized What Owls Look Like Without Feathers And OMG

By Remy Smidt

Posted on January 10, 2017, at 11:08 a.m. ET

Author Dana Schwartz tweeted this horrifying revelation on Sunday. It can't be unseen.

I just googled what owls look like without feathers and I am severely shook
Dana Schwartz @DanaSchwartzzz

I just googled what owls look like without feathers and I am severely shook

She followed it up with this glorious tweet.

TFW someone interrupts you when you're in the middle of the spookiest meeting of all time
Dana Schwartz @DanaSchwartzzz

TFW someone interrupts you when you're in the middle of the spookiest meeting of all time

If you're wondering, two experts confirmed to BuzzFeed News that yes, this IS actually what owls look like without any feathers. 😳

The deputy director of World Bird Sanctuary, Jeffrey Meshach, said that in the second photo "the bird in the center is what a barn owl would look like with almost no feathers."

"It's actually a great photo showing how much feathers change the appearance of a bird," he said.

Teri Grendzinski of the National Aviary also confirmed that "the whole specimen is a barn owl" in the photo.

"It appears that the skeletons are as well," she said.

Obviously, people are stunned by the evidence.

@DanaSchwartzzz @Demonpuppy
Kaleth @Feathersleeps

@DanaSchwartzzz @Demonpuppy

Many thought something fishy was going on.

@DanaSchwartzzz @KurtBusiek
John Scalzi @scalzi

@DanaSchwartzzz @KurtBusiek

And also, maybe ancient?

@DanaSchwartzzz dinosaurs
Matthew Manning @mattmanning

@DanaSchwartzzz dinosaurs

Others "prayed."

@DanaSchwartzzz
justin henry @jhenry1786

@DanaSchwartzzz

Some crawled into the ~horrifying~ depths of Google for more nude animal photos, such as these featherless chickens.

@DanaSchwartzzz because of this I googled "Chickens Without Feathers" and it is equally horrifying
Peyton McLeod @tpmcleod

@DanaSchwartzzz because of this I googled "Chickens Without Feathers" and it is equally horrifying

This bristleless hedgehog.

@DanaSchwartzzz Bald hedgehogs are testicles with a face
James H @angusprune

@DanaSchwartzzz Bald hedgehogs are testicles with a face

This coatless possum.

@looks_last @tittenkits @patel_jesse @DanaSchwartzzz I would like to submit a hairless possum for your enjoyment.
aggro @argobagdr

@looks_last @tittenkits @patel_jesse @DanaSchwartzzz I would like to submit a hairless possum for your enjoyment.

This hairless bunny.

@patel_jesse @DanaSchwartzzz I did as you suggested (oh my god) and this wee wizard popped up in image results.
Jane @looks_last

@patel_jesse @DanaSchwartzzz I did as you suggested (oh my god) and this wee wizard popped up in image results.

AND, omg, this furless bear.

@DanaSchwartzzz bears without fur take the cake though
Alexander Luthor @BlactimusPrime

@DanaSchwartzzz bears without fur take the cake though

  1. So, which of these animals look the creepiest naked?

