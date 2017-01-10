People Just Realized What Owls Look Like Without Feathers And OMG

I just googled what owls look like without feathers and I am severely shook

Author Dana Schwartz tweeted this horrifying revelation on Sunday. It can't be unseen.

TFW someone interrupts you when you're in the middle of the spookiest meeting of all time

She followed it up with this glorious tweet.

If you're wondering, two experts confirmed to BuzzFeed News that yes, this IS actually what owls look like without any feathers. 😳

The deputy director of World Bird Sanctuary, Jeffrey Meshach, said that in the second photo "the bird in the center is what a barn owl would look like with almost no feathers."

"It's actually a great photo showing how much feathers change the appearance of a bird," he said.

Teri Grendzinski of the National Aviary also confirmed that "the whole specimen is a barn owl" in the photo.

"It appears that the skeletons are as well," she said.