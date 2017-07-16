BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are So Touched By This Man's Tennis Ball Donation To An Animal Shelter

news

People Are So Touched By This Man's Tennis Ball Donation To An Animal Shelter

"I cried immediately after seeing this."

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 16, 2017, at 1:57 p.m. ET

This is Tulsa Animal Welfare, a shelter in Oklahoma.

Tulsa Animal Welfare

Madison Sorrels, a 20-year-old from Tulsa, told BuzzFeed News that she visited the shelter around a week ago.

Madison Sorrels

She was there to adopt this 2-year-old guy named Norman.

Madison Sorrels

At the shelter, she took a photo of a man making a donation and posted it to Twitter. "I thought it was really sweet," she said. "If this picture of this old man donating tennis balls to the animal shelter doesn't make your day then idk what will," she wrote.

If this picture of this old man donating tennis balls to the animal shelter doesn't make your day then idk what will
mad @madddie818

If this picture of this old man donating tennis balls to the animal shelter doesn't make your day then idk what will

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"I decided to post this photo because it really did just make my whole day better!" she said.

Madison Sorrels

She wasn't the only one.

Looks like the only thing that made my day! https://t.co/lgQXrlq9Nz
mikala @mikalawalker

Looks like the only thing that made my day! https://t.co/lgQXrlq9Nz

Reply Retweet Favorite
@madddie818 Ugh, so cute and kind it hurts
jordannicholson @jordoangela

@madddie818 Ugh, so cute and kind it hurts

Reply Retweet Favorite

A lot of people *cried* in response to the pic of the mystery donor.

@madddie818 @mygenuineharry i just cried
☁︎zo @jcsrake

@madddie818 @mygenuineharry i just cried

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
I cried immediately after seeing this https://t.co/KPx5cFYKHG
wooo @alexis_jaadddee

I cried immediately after seeing this https://t.co/KPx5cFYKHG

Reply Retweet Favorite

"It's a sweet message," Sorrels said of the photo. "You're never too old to give your time and donate."

This is so simple yet makes my heart so happy https://t.co/7EQT6FLwMA
Emily Tomkiewicz @e_tomkiewicz

This is so simple yet makes my heart so happy https://t.co/7EQT6FLwMA

Reply Retweet Favorite

A spokeswoman for Tulsa Animal Welfare reviewed the photo, and confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the man pictured donated to the shelter.

@madddie818 He took his time to put those in a bag, drive over &amp; donate them 😭
George Suarez @georgeesuarezz

@madddie818 He took his time to put those in a bag, drive over &amp; donate them 😭

Reply Retweet Favorite

"This gentleman donated the tennis balls in memory of a much loved dog," the spokeswoman said.

😭
Madison Sorrels

😭

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT