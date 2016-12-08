BuzzFeed News

Mick Jagger's A New Dad At 73 And People Have Some Things To Say

"Fun fact: Mick Jagger's newborn son is already a great uncle."

By Remy Smidt

Posted on December 8, 2016, at 1:28 p.m. ET

On Thursday, Mick Jagger, 73, became a dad for the eighth time, BBC reported.

The Rolling Stones frontman's girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, 29, gave birth to a boy in NYC, according to the network.

When news of the birth broke, some thought Jagger had died.

Just saw "Sir Mick Jagger" pop up on @BBC breaking news. Thought, "oh no, not another one," read the story and thought "oh, another one"
Jonathan Rubin @jonathansrubin

Just saw "Sir Mick Jagger" pop up on @BBC breaking news. Thought, "oh no, not another one," read the story and thought "oh, another one"

I read this as "Mick Jagger is dead again at 73" https://t.co/r9INUKHZYI
merry kt! @yankeeclassic46

I read this as "Mick Jagger is dead again at 73" https://t.co/r9INUKHZYI

Especially because of the phonetic similarities between "dad" and "dead."

"Mick Jagger Is Dad at 73" is certainly a read-it-carefully headline.
Mark Harris @MarkHarrisNYC

"Mick Jagger Is Dad at 73" is certainly a read-it-carefully headline.

But, nope, he's super alive. Some brought up the fact that the new father is also a great-grandfather.

Fact of the day: Mick Jagger now has a child who is younger than his great-granddaughter
Michael Deacon @MichaelPDeacon

Fact of the day: Mick Jagger now has a child who is younger than his great-granddaughter

Mick Jagger just had a baby... muhphucka already a great grandfather 😂
Jordon Bradley @JBreezzzyyyy

Mick Jagger just had a baby... muhphucka already a great grandfather 😂

Fun fact: Mick Jagger's newborn son is already a great uncle.
Markydoodoo @markydoodoo

Fun fact: Mick Jagger's newborn son is already a great uncle.

One person speculated as to why Jagger had yet another child.

Congratulations to Mick Jagger on the arrival of the latest source of the tears he will now drink to retain his youth.
James Martin @Pundamentalism

Congratulations to Mick Jagger on the arrival of the latest source of the tears he will now drink to retain his youth.

There were lots of "shagger" jokes.

Mick Jagger more like Mick SHAGGER am I right https://t.co/76du427DZT
sophie @sophxthompson

Mick Jagger more like Mick SHAGGER am I right https://t.co/76du427DZT

Mick Jagger more like Mick Shagger right?
Crayon to Crayon @CrayonToCrayon

Mick Jagger more like Mick Shagger right?

And many musings about the consequences of having a child at 73.

Mick Jagger should pick up TONY RANDALL'S GUIDE TO DYING WHEN YOUR SON IS 8
CHIKARA Peach Bowl @keisertroll

Mick Jagger should pick up TONY RANDALL'S GUIDE TO DYING WHEN YOUR SON IS 8

Mick Jagger has welcomed his 8th child into the world at age 73. The mother, 29, has plans to buy the same brand of diapers for them both.
Rich Goeckel @RichGoeckel

Mick Jagger has welcomed his 8th child into the world at age 73. The mother, 29, has plans to buy the same brand of diapers for them both.

Not all comments were negative; many thought it was very rock 'n' roll of him.

Sir Mick Jagger has just become a dad to his EIGHTH child at the age of 73 by his 29 y/o gf. he's SO ROCK AND ROLL I LOV U MICK
Jozy @j0zyblows

Sir Mick Jagger has just become a dad to his EIGHTH child at the age of 73 by his 29 y/o gf. he's SO ROCK AND ROLL I LOV U MICK

Mick Jagger (73) has had his 8th child with a woman 17 years younger than his 1st child. That's the most rock n roll thing I've ever heard 😂
Andrew @scotlandrew1

Mick Jagger (73) has had his 8th child with a woman 17 years younger than his 1st child. That's the most rock n roll thing I've ever heard 😂

One person even called him "the ancient god of fertility."

The most popular religion in Brexitannia is paganism. Many regularly offer sacrifices to the ancient god of fertility, Mick Jagger.
Visit Brexitannia @Brexitannia2017

The most popular religion in Brexitannia is paganism. Many regularly offer sacrifices to the ancient god of fertility, Mick Jagger.

But most were less impressed with his age.

Mick Jagger becoming a dad again at 73. That is some ancient spunk there. Probably smells of mould and tastes of sour milk.
Limmy @DaftLimmy

Mick Jagger becoming a dad again at 73. That is some ancient spunk there. Probably smells of mould and tastes of sour milk.

"Will this be the last time?" one man wondered. "I don't know."

Mick Jagger to be a dad at 73. Will this be the last time? I don't know.
Peter Smith @Redpeter99

Mick Jagger to be a dad at 73. Will this be the last time? I don't know.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the singer for comment.

