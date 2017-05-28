BuzzFeed News

People Are Shook By What The Defense Secretary Said When Asked "What Keeps Him Awake"

"Guns carry Mattis for protection."

By Remy Smidt

Posted on May 28, 2017, at 1:30 p.m. ET

Secretary of Defense James Mattis was on Face the Nation Sunday with host John Dickerson. After discussing President Trump's stance on the Paris Agreement, Mattis was asked: "What keeps you awake at night?"

"Nothing," he replied. "I keep other people awake at night."

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP / Getty Images

A lottttttt of people were shook by the answer. "Guns carry Mattis for protection," said this person.

"MATTIS: I am the one who knocks."

He was called a "national treasure"...

...and categorized as a badass.

Other people were less fond of the the tough talk.

And some were just in it for the meme.

In his interview, Mattis also discussed threats posed by North Korea, Russia, and ISIS. You can check out the full interview here.

Sweet dreams, everyone.

