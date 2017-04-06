These High School Sweethearts Were Reunited After More Than 60 Years And Their Love Story Is Too Much

Joyce Kevorkian

After they graduated in 1953, they went off to different colleges. They married other people and had children.

Other than high school reunions and the infrequent phone call, they didn't really keep in touch.

"He had his life and I had my life," Kevorkian told BuzzFeed News. "He probably called me four times over the last 60 years."

Then, in the fall of last year, Kevorkian received a letter from her high school sweetheart. She responded, saying that she wanted to see him.

In December, Bowman drove about five hours to see her in South Bend, Indiana, and they had their first date since the 1950s.

"It was just like being 17 again," Kevorkian said.