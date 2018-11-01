Carly Rae Jepsen's New Single "Party For One" Is Out With A Music Video

Carly Rae Jepsen's new single "Party For One" was released on Thursday and people are incredibly excited about it.

In a statement provided to BuzzFeed News, Jepsen said that the song is meant to "celebrate time with yourself."



"To me 'Party For One’ is an anthem of what it is to celebrate time with yourself, which is a hard thing for people to really enjoy sometimes, and it's something I’m learning to do more and more," the pop star said.



"This song represents a lot of what this album is about for me which is romantic love but self love too."

Her new album will be out in 2019.

