Carly Rae Jepsen's New Single "Party For One" Is Out With A Music Video

She's back, baby!

By Remy Smidt

Posted on November 1, 2018, at 11:46 a.m. ET

Carly Rae Jepsen's new single "Party For One" was released on Thursday and people are incredibly excited about it.

In a statement provided to BuzzFeed News, Jepsen said that the song is meant to "celebrate time with yourself."

"To me 'Party For One’ is an anthem of what it is to celebrate time with yourself, which is a hard thing for people to really enjoy sometimes, and it's something I’m learning to do more and more," the pop star said.

"This song represents a lot of what this album is about for me which is romantic love but self love too."

Her new album will be out in 2019.

Carly Rae Jepsen / Via youtube.com

Here are some of the lyrics, so you can sing along:

Party for one

If you don’t care about me

I’ll just dance by myself

Back on my beat

I’ll be the one

If you don’t care about me

Making love to myself

Back on my beat

For this person, excitement surrounding the release helped them to comprehend why people love to damage property because of ~sports.~

new carly rae jepsen today, now I understand why straight people set cars on fire for sports
tomfoolery @tommysweetjeans

new carly rae jepsen today, now I understand why straight people set cars on fire for sports

The song is strength.

Carly Rae Jepsen: The Gays™:
Mario @mtehuitz

Carly Rae Jepsen: The Gays™:

This person used some stills from the "Good Place" to illustrate some of the ~discussion~ surrounding the single.

Carly Rae Jepsen - Party For One (2018)
Eleanor Grace @eleanorgrace

Carly Rae Jepsen - Party For One (2018)

For how many?

Hostess: Party for how many? Carly Rae Jepsen:
Adam Moussa @adamjmoussa

Hostess: Party for how many? Carly Rae Jepsen:

The people are thrilled.

new carly rae jepsen 🚨💕✨😭
Aya, pero spooky 🎃 @ayapizza

new carly rae jepsen 🚨💕✨😭

Happy Carly release day!

Natalie Moore

Also, here's another photo of Jepsen, just because.

Natalie Moore

One more!

Natalie Moore


