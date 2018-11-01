Carly Rae Jepsen's New Single "Party For One" Is Out With A Music Video
She's back, baby!
Carly Rae Jepsen's new single "Party For One" was released on Thursday and people are incredibly excited about it.
In a statement provided to BuzzFeed News, Jepsen said that the song is meant to "celebrate time with yourself."
"To me 'Party For One’ is an anthem of what it is to celebrate time with yourself, which is a hard thing for people to really enjoy sometimes, and it's something I’m learning to do more and more," the pop star said.
"This song represents a lot of what this album is about for me which is romantic love but self love too."
Her new album will be out in 2019.
Here are some of the lyrics, so you can sing along:
Party for one
If you don’t care about me
I’ll just dance by myself
Back on my beat
I’ll be the one
If you don’t care about me
Making love to myself
Back on my beat
For this person, excitement surrounding the release helped them to comprehend why people love to damage property because of ~sports.~
The song is strength.
This person used some stills from the "Good Place" to illustrate some of the ~discussion~ surrounding the single.
For how many?
The people are thrilled.
Happy Carly release day!
Also, here's another photo of Jepsen, just because.
One more!
-
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.