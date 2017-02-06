This is Chris Nervegna, a 22-year-old from New Jersey. Recently, Nervegna was watching Bob Ross on Netflix with his buddies before attending a church service. That night, the group decided that Ross was the official ~inspo~ for Nervegna’s upcoming birthday party.

On Saturday, after purchasing paints and priming canvases, the friends painted along to Ross's soothing voice to celebrate Nervegna's birthday. They paused the episode at moments to allow for more time. "I can’t explain to you how bad the paintings were coming out in the beginning. I mean, absolutely horrible," Nervegna told BuzzFeed News.

"Towards the end," Nervegna said, "everyone's started coming together and looking amazing. I was shook."

When the group finished, awards were distributed. Stef, for example, won for having the "saddest trees."

HAD A BOB ROSS PAINTING PARTY FOR MY BIRTHDAY. LOVE. MY. FRIENDS. BEST. DAY. EVER.

Nervegna shared photos of the birthday party on Twitter, and people are pretty obsessed with the idea.

OKAY WAIT MY PARTY IS GOING VIRAL. EVERYONE. GO TO UR ART SUPPLY STORE. BUY A CANVAS AND PAINT SUPPLIES AND HAVE SOME FUN!! BOB ROSS IS GOAT

For those embarking on their own version of the party, Nervegna cautions that capturing Bob Ross's painting style is no simple feat. "Your painting will most likely not look anything like Bob’s," he said.

"It's all about having fun with your friends who love you and are down to have a good time with each other," he added. "Just paint those happy trees!"