BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Pretty Obsessed With This Guy's Bob Ross Birthday Party

news

People Are Pretty Obsessed With This Guy's Bob Ross Birthday Party

"BOB ROSS IS GOAT."

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 6, 2017, at 2:22 p.m. ET

This is Chris Nervegna, a 22-year-old from New Jersey. Recently, Nervegna was watching Bob Ross on Netflix with his buddies before attending a church service. That night, the group decided that Ross was the official ~inspo~ for Nervegna’s upcoming birthday party.

Chris Nervegna

On Saturday, after purchasing paints and priming canvases, the friends painted along to Ross's soothing voice to celebrate Nervegna's birthday. They paused the episode at moments to allow for more time. "I can’t explain to you how bad the paintings were coming out in the beginning. I mean, absolutely horrible," Nervegna told BuzzFeed News.

Chris Nervegna

"Towards the end," Nervegna said, "everyone's started coming together and looking amazing. I was shook."

Chris Nervegna

When the group finished, awards were distributed. Stef, for example, won for having the "saddest trees."

Chris Nervegna
ADVERTISEMENT

Nervegna shared photos of the birthday party on Twitter, and people are pretty obsessed with the idea.

HAD A BOB ROSS PAINTING PARTY FOR MY BIRTHDAY. LOVE. MY. FRIENDS. BEST. DAY. EVER.
Chris Nervegna @Brovegna

HAD A BOB ROSS PAINTING PARTY FOR MY BIRTHDAY. LOVE. MY. FRIENDS. BEST. DAY. EVER.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many thought that the celebration was the cutest.

@Brovegna
meghan hughes @MeghanHughes

@Brovegna

Reply Retweet Favorite

Someone shared photos from another Bob Ross party.

@Brovegna I did it first
P-Diddy @Rogers14Peyton

@Brovegna I did it first

Reply Retweet Favorite

And lots of people made plans.

@thewong_guy @ryanng98 @Will_Isaac1 uhm will/my birthday party theme: picked
ash @solelyash

@thewong_guy @ryanng98 @Will_Isaac1 uhm will/my birthday party theme: picked

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
@nickdean7498 @Brovegna can we please tho
Amanda Rae @Amanda_Rae73

@nickdean7498 @Brovegna can we please tho

Reply Retweet Favorite

"BOB ROSS IS GOAT," Nervegna responded with encouragement to the attention.

OKAY WAIT MY PARTY IS GOING VIRAL. EVERYONE. GO TO UR ART SUPPLY STORE. BUY A CANVAS AND PAINT SUPPLIES AND HAVE SOME FUN!! BOB ROSS IS GOAT
Chris Nervegna @Brovegna

OKAY WAIT MY PARTY IS GOING VIRAL. EVERYONE. GO TO UR ART SUPPLY STORE. BUY A CANVAS AND PAINT SUPPLIES AND HAVE SOME FUN!! BOB ROSS IS GOAT

Reply Retweet Favorite

For those embarking on their own version of the party, Nervegna cautions that capturing Bob Ross's painting style is no simple feat. "Your painting will most likely not look anything like Bob’s," he said.

"It's all about having fun with your friends who love you and are down to have a good time with each other," he added. "Just paint those happy trees!"

This won't be the group's last Bob Ross painting party. "We absolutely will do it again," he said.

Chris Nervegna
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT