This College Student Brought Her Puppy To School To Cheer Up Her Stressed Classmates
Puppy inspo is the best inspo.
Meet Bailey! He's a five-month-old puppy.
He belongs to Débora Díaz, a 21-year-old student at University of Maryland.
She told BuzzFeed News that on Wednesday she brought Bailey to campus to cheer up her classmates. "I thought, I’ll just bring my dog to school so people will smile and won’t be so stressed," she said.
Her pup wore this sign.
After Díaz posted photos of the pup, students everywhere received the strength that they needed.
Bailey inspired them.
"I feel the inspiration flowing through me," said this person.
Another person hungered for the same on-campus dog inspo at their school.
"Bring him to my school and I'll ace my finals."
Just what this person needed.
Díaz said that students who saw her pup instantly smiled. "I think Bailey did help a lot of people," she said.
Are puppies the key to all success?
