This College Student Brought Her Puppy To School To Cheer Up Her Stressed Classmates

Puppy inspo is the best inspo.

By Remy Smidt

Posted on May 21, 2017, at 2:41 p.m. ET

Meet Bailey! He's a five-month-old puppy.

Débora Díaz‏

He belongs to Débora Díaz‏, a 21-year-old student at University of Maryland.

Débora Díaz‏

She told BuzzFeed News that on Wednesday she brought Bailey to campus to cheer up her classmates. "I thought, I’ll just bring my dog to school so people will smile and won’t be so stressed," she said.

Débora Díaz‏

Her pup wore this sign.

Débora Díaz‏
After Díaz posted photos of the pup, students everywhere received the strength that they needed.

Brought my puppy to school today 🐶
Débora Díaz @debbsz__

Brought my puppy to school today 🐶

this gives me the strength to knock out these finals.
Paige Long @paige_longgg

this gives me the strength to knock out these finals. https://t.co/2dJ6lrQoQ1

Bailey inspired them.

"I feel the inspiration flowing through me," said this person.

@debbsz__ @FemaleTexts I feel the inspiration flowing through me
Money Always Talk @Hollaa4adolla

@debbsz__ @FemaleTexts I feel the inspiration flowing through me

Another person hungered for the same on-campus dog inspo at their school.

@debbsz__ @ohmakeupgoals Can that happen here 😭😭
CurlyBitchProblems @Prob1Bitch

@debbsz__ @ohmakeupgoals Can that happen here 😭😭

"Bring him to my school and I'll ace my finals."

Bring him to my school and I'll ace my finals
Anna🌺 @AnnaKorman10

Bring him to my school and I'll ace my finals https://t.co/XAFINg76Mr

Just what this person needed.

I needed this
katie.mendes @MendesKatie1

I needed this https://t.co/T0Lzv11UDa

Díaz said that students who saw her pup instantly smiled. "I think Bailey did help a lot of people," she said.

@debbsz__ @ohmakeupgoals How cute ❤️🐾
Southern Girl @southern_girl_x

@debbsz__ @ohmakeupgoals How cute ❤️🐾

Are puppies the key to all success?

Débora Díaz‏
