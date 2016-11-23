People Are Sharing Hilarious "Tips" For Handling Thanksgiving
"Not a single article about how to make a pilgrim hat for a small cat."
The beginning of this family gathering season comes at the end of a bitter election, which means many people are dreading going home for the holidays.
There have been a TON of articles — some right here on BuzzFeed Dot Com — addressing how to deal with and/or avoid the volatile combo of family and political discussion on Thanksgiving.
And people are officially sick of it. Some are just straight-up angry. "What a dreadful fucking genre," one commented.
People are like... this is insufferable.
Like, SUCK. IT. UP.
One person claimed that Republicans never have panic attacks about such things.
Others were like, if you need this literature, you don't deserve the holiday.
The avoidance angle also pissed people off.
Because avoidance, people are saying, has consequences. "Your unwillingness to talk to [your relatives]," one person tweeted, "is WHAT GOT US INTO THIS MESS."
One person also exposed the pettiness of the fear.
Another lamented that no outlet wrote on another universally experienced Thanksgiving dilemma. "Not a single article about how to make a pilgrim hat for a small cat," she complained.
Others are having fun with it, tweeting their own fake headlines.
And offering their own "tips." Get a neck tattoo, this person advised.
Turn to Indiana Jones maybe.
Biden memes!
"Establish dominance when you get there by punching out the biggest grandma in the room."
Stuff your plate with stuffing and say stuffing is for winners—another said.
And, of course, there are those who aren't commenting at all. "I'M ABOUT TO EAT SO MUCH FOOD," one said of the impending holiday, "LET'S GO."
