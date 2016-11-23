BuzzFeed News

People Are Sharing Hilarious "Tips" For Handling Thanksgiving

People Are Sharing Hilarious "Tips" For Handling Thanksgiving

"Not a single article about how to make a pilgrim hat for a small cat."

By Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

Posted on November 23, 2016, at 5:35 p.m. ET

The beginning of this family gathering season comes at the end of a bitter election, which means many people are dreading going home for the holidays.

Jesse McLaren @McJesse

Are racist people like "ugh, my open minded uncle is going to be at Thanksgiving this year."

There have been a TON of articles — some right here on BuzzFeed Dot Com — addressing how to deal with and/or avoid the volatile combo of family and political discussion on Thanksgiving.

And people are officially sick of it. Some are just straight-up angry. "What a dreadful fucking genre," one commented.

Sonny Bunch @SonnyBunch

I hope every sincere “How to talk to your awful family about politics” post is met with ten parodies. What a dreadful fucking genre.

People are like... this is insufferable.

Luke Thomas @SBNLukeThomas

What's worse: Being burned alive or "How To Talk To Your Uncle About Politics at Thanksgiving" articles? I legit can't decide.

Like, SUCK. IT. UP.

Charles P. Pierce @ESQPolitics

Lot of thumbsucking about "how to survive Thanksgiving" etc. Four easy steps: Drink. Eat. Watch football. Nap (feigned or actual).

One person claimed that Republicans never have panic attacks about such things.

Andrew Klavan @andrewklavan

Ever notice that it's never Republicans having panic attacks about how to spend Thanksgiving with people who disagree with them politically?

Others were like, if you need this literature, you don't deserve the holiday.

Ian Boudreau @iboudreau

If you need a Vox explainer on how to talk to your family on Thanksgiving, just don't go home

The avoidance angle also pissed people off.

Brian Burns @brianTburns_

all these *how-to-avoid-politics-N-ignore-dire-reality-this-thanksgiving* articles are exactly why someone like donald trump is president.

Because avoidance, people are saying, has consequences. "Your unwillingness to talk to [your relatives]," one person tweeted, "is WHAT GOT US INTO THIS MESS."

Saeed Jones @theferocity

So, no, you don’t get to opt out of talking to your racist uncle b/c it makes you nervous and tired. Get what? We’re all nervous/tired.

One person also exposed the pettiness of the fear.

Kimya Forouzan @kimyaf

Me: I'm so frightened that there are white supremacists in gov't. Them: Thanksgiving is going to suck this year cau… https://t.co/WmDeVJRTlT

Another lamented that no outlet wrote on another universally experienced Thanksgiving dilemma. "Not a single article about how to make a pilgrim hat for a small cat," she complained.

Helena Fitzgerald @helfitzgerald

one million articles about how to talk to your shitty family members, not a single article about how to make a pilgrim hat for a small cat

Others are having fun with it, tweeting their own fake headlines.

Dave Weigel @daveweigel

How to Avoid Talking About “Hamilton” With Your Family At Thanksgiving

And offering their own "tips." Get a neck tattoo, this person advised.

♡ brian essbe ♡ @SortaBad

Avoid talking politics at Thanksgiving this year by getting a sweet neck tattoo the day before

Turn to Indiana Jones maybe.

MAX IM A KOOPA @meakoopa

"How do I talk to Trump supporting family at Thanksgiving :( " open the ark of the covenant let God sort the nazis out he loves that shit

Biden memes!

Emily Young @emily_blue_22

My strategy for maneuvering thanksgiving politics: any time the election comes up just start showing everyone Biden memes

"Establish dominance when you get there by punching out the biggest grandma in the room."

Bill Corbett @BillCorbett

To avoid painful political talks at Thanksgiving, establish dominance when you get there by punching out the biggest grandma in the room

Stuff your plate with stuffing and say stuffing is for winners—another said.

CoderInCrisis @CoderInCrisis

How to talk to #YourLeftistAunt this Thanksgiving: Tell her, "Stuffing is for winners," while you load your plate with stuffing.

And, of course, there are those who aren't commenting at all. "I'M ABOUT TO EAT SO MUCH FOOD," one said of the impending holiday, "LET'S GO."

Mark Thomas @duhitzmark

THANKSGIVING IS TOMORROW IM ABOUT TO EAT SOOOO MUCH FOOD LETS GOOOOO

