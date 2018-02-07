BuzzFeed News

The New "Deadpool" Trailer Dropped And People Are Pretty Excited About It

"Deadpool 2 women are so powerful bitch be ready," one person responded.

By Remy Smidt

Posted on February 7, 2018, at 1:03 p.m. ET

On Wednesday the trailer dropped for the sequel to "Deadpool" (which weirdly still doesn't have an official title) and fans were, well, quite into it!

We are introduced to Cable, Deadpool's perennially scowling antagonist. “I was born into war, bred into it,” he says in the footage. “People think they understand pain, but they have no concept of it.”

In the middle of this somber introduction, Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool interrupts. “What in the actual ass?” he says. “Dale, why are the visual effects not done? It’s a metal arm. It’s not like we’re trying to remove a mustache."

People were pretty into the fourth wall–breaking trolling of Henry Cavill's digitally altered mustache in Justice League.

DEADPOOL JUSF MADD FUN OF SUPERMAN'S CG MUSTACHE I'M FUCKIN DONE. IT'S DONE. DEADPOOL &gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;
Jamal King of Wakanda @reggiegotlag

DEADPOOL JUSF MADD FUN OF SUPERMAN'S CG MUSTACHE I'M FUCKIN DONE. IT'S DONE. DEADPOOL &gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;

After Deadpool plays with toy versions of himself and Cable — waiting for the whole effects thing to be worked out — a ton of action happens in quick succession.

Bam. More jacked Josh Brolin as Cable!

Bam. A quick look at Zazie Beetz as Deadpool's fellow mutant mercenary, Domino!

Bam. Negasonic Teenage Warhead is back and emo as ever!

"Your time's up, you dumb fuck," Cable says at the end of the trailer.

"Well," Wilson says, looking directly at the camera. "That's just lazy writing."

"FUCK YEAH!" this person enthusiastically responded to the Terry Crews appearance in the new trailer.

Wait @terrycrews is in #Deadpool 2?! FUCK YEAH! And Zazie looks so bad-ass!
Jet @AhoyhoyJet

Wait @terrycrews is in #Deadpool 2?! FUCK YEAH! And Zazie looks so bad-ass!

?!

Hang on, since when has Terry Crews been in Deadpool 2?!
Ben Skipper @bskipper27

Hang on, since when has Terry Crews been in Deadpool 2?!

His butt is baaaaack.

Deadpool is back
Tristan 🦁 @TCrawlers

Deadpool is back

Another person was left speechless.

Cable. Dead Pool 2. Speechless. #DeadPool #DeadPool2
NUFF @nuffsaidNY

Cable. Dead Pool 2. Speechless. #DeadPool #DeadPool2

"I love him already," someone said about this magnificent moment in the new trailer.

i love him already. thanks for giving me emo ricky baker deadpool 2
all women are queens anukin @thorIokis

i love him already. thanks for giving me emo ricky baker deadpool 2

Someone else remarked that bitches should "be ready."

Deadpool 2 women are so powerful bitch be ready
m,,, @itsmanyak

Deadpool 2 women are so powerful bitch be ready

But dagnabbit, we have to wait until May 18 to see it all!

Take your passion. And make it happen. #Deadpool
Ryan Reynolds @VancityReynolds

Take your passion. And make it happen. #Deadpool

