BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Student Warned A Stranger About What She Thought Was A Bad Romantic Situation And People Are Into It

news / viral

This Student Warned A Stranger About What She Thought Was A Bad Romantic Situation And People Are Into It

"Tell me if you want me to fight him," she messaged. "I'll be here a while."

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 17, 2017, at 6:37 p.m. ET

This is Rebekah Pendley. She's a 19-year-old sophomore at the University of Texas, San Antonio.

Rebekah Pendley

Last week, Pendley saw a man she thought was the boyfriend of Jasmine Rios — a woman she follows on Twitter— with another chick in the university's library.

Jasmine Rios

Here's Rios, 18, with her 21-year-old boyfriend Isiah Williamson.

Jasmine Rios

Despite only knowing Rios through Twitter, Pendley DM'd her with some warning and photographic evidence. Before doing so, Pendley said, she first consulted with a group text to make sure that reaching out was the right decision. "It’s just the right thing to do," she added, of her choice to contact her fellow student.

“The second after I messaged her, I, like, bolted upstairs because I didn&#x27;t want anything to happen in public,&quot; Pendley said. &quot;I sat there anxiously waiting on a couch for her to respond.&quot;
@JasmineRios5 / Via Twitter: @JasmineRios5

“The second after I messaged her, I, like, bolted upstairs because I didn't want anything to happen in public," Pendley said. "I sat there anxiously waiting on a couch for her to respond."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Tell me if you want me to fight him," she told Rios. "I'll be here a while."

@JasmineRios5 / Via Twitter: @JasmineRios5

But it turns out, this stranger's boyfriend has an identical twin.

Pendley said that she was &quot;so relieved,&quot; when she found out what was really going on.Also, she wouldn&#x27;t have ~really~ fought him. &quot;I meant it as a joke, I don’t condone violence,&quot; she said of the offer. &quot;But I probably would have verbally confronted him, had [Rios] asked me.&quot;As for Rios, she said that she was &quot;really appreciative&quot; of the gesture. &quot;If it really was my boyfriend, I would want to know,&quot; she said. The move, to her, also meant instant friendship.
@JasmineRios5 / Via Twitter: @JasmineRios5

Pendley said that she was "so relieved," when she found out what was really going on.

Also, she wouldn't have ~really~ fought him. "I meant it as a joke, I don’t condone violence," she said of the offer. "But I probably would have verbally confronted him, had [Rios] asked me."

As for Rios, she said that she was "really appreciative" of the gesture. "If it really was my boyfriend, I would want to know," she said. The move, to her, also meant instant friendship.

Rios shared their conversation on Twitter, and thanked Pendley. "Thanks for having my back though girl [fist emoji]."

So my boyfriend has a identical twin brother and someone thought my boyfriend was cheating on me but it was really… https://t.co/ZoVSnyzlud
Jasmine @JasmineRios5

So my boyfriend has a identical twin brother and someone thought my boyfriend was cheating on me but it was really… https://t.co/ZoVSnyzlud

Reply Retweet Favorite

So, how do the twins Isiah and Aaron Williamson feel about what happened? Isiah — pictured on the right in the below photo — said people on campus mix them up all the time, but not like this. He called Pendley's DM "funny" and "unexpected." Aaron said that he and his girlfriend burst out laughing in the library after Rios texted them about what went down.

Jasmine Rios
ADVERTISEMENT

While some people weren't as impressed with the gesture from Pendley...

@JasmineRios5 @x__Genie_ Maaan mind y’all business lmao
GOAT🐐 @JusstGlo1

@JasmineRios5 @x__Genie_ Maaan mind y’all business lmao

Reply Retweet Favorite

...a whole lot of other people were.

If you're not here for me like Rebekah was there for Jasmine then I don't need you in my life. https://t.co/PlDqGeNM5J
leni😎 @blenthebum

If you're not here for me like Rebekah was there for Jasmine then I don't need you in my life. https://t.co/PlDqGeNM5J

Reply Retweet Favorite

The tweet inspired some ~dialogue~.

@JusstGlo1, @x__Genie_ / Via Twitter: @JusstGlo1
@Ruhnaee, @JusstGlo1, @danny_monae Follow Follow @danny_monae More / Via Twitter: @danny_monae
ADVERTISEMENT
@danny_monae / Via Twitter: @danny_monae

Another person mentioned a possible "plot twist."

@JasmineRios5 Plot twist... It actually is her boyfriend and he’s cheating on her with his brothers girlfriend
B rabb @B_rabbiittt

@JasmineRios5 Plot twist... It actually is her boyfriend and he’s cheating on her with his brothers girlfriend

Reply Retweet Favorite

Someone else shared an experience of trying out the same thing, which apparently went less successfully.

@JasmineRios5 throwback to when I tried to keep girl code that one time smh y’all females wild bruh ;/
Cano, Elena @ecano_8

@JasmineRios5 throwback to when I tried to keep girl code that one time smh y’all females wild bruh ;/

Reply Retweet Favorite

A bunch of people also recommended that the two women begin a friendship.

@JasmineRios5 y’all are basically strangers and she’s down to help you, BEFRIEND HER, these are the kind of people we need in our lives
chioma 🌻 @peachieleo

@JasmineRios5 y’all are basically strangers and she’s down to help you, BEFRIEND HER, these are the kind of people we need in our lives

Reply Retweet Favorite
@JasmineRios5 @allisonelainexx I hope that girl became your best friend
Nadia @NNicole0821

@JasmineRios5 @allisonelainexx I hope that girl became your best friend

Reply Retweet Favorite

The students have plans to hang out when they are both back on campus after the holiday break.

@JasmineRios5 We all need a Rebekah
ángel @angelsareangels

@JasmineRios5 We all need a Rebekah

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT