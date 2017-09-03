BuzzFeed News

People Are Mourning The Death Of Steely Dan Cofounder Walter Becker

"Thanks for the music, bud."

By Remy Smidt

Posted on September 3, 2017, at 12:28 p.m. ET

Walter Becker of Steely Dan died on Sunday at the age of 67.

Evan Agostini / ASSOCIATED PRESS

The guitarist's death was announced on his website.

walterbecker.com / Via walterbecker.com

After new broke that Becker had died, people began to mourn the musician. This person called Becker's death a "massive loss to music."

@TwitterMoments Massive loss to music. One of my all time greats
@PaulRob @007paulus

@TwitterMoments Massive loss to music. One of my all time greats

"Gutted."

Walter Becker from Steely Dan has apparently left us. Gutted. One half of one of the greatest bands ever.
MG @mofgimmers

Walter Becker from Steely Dan has apparently left us. Gutted. One half of one of the greatest bands ever.

@TwitterMoments OMG, no, no, no. Tell me this is not true. My musical world is turned upside down. There will NEV…
Sally Valentine @sallysweetwate1

@TwitterMoments OMG, no, no, no. Tell me this is not true. My musical world is turned upside down. There will NEV… https://t.co/5kGjGGIMa0

The Mountain Goats tweeted that Steely Dan "changed the way I understand music forever."

Steely Dan changed the way I understand music forever; I started writing songs under the name "the Mountain Goats" the same month
The Mountain Goats @mountain_goats

Steely Dan changed the way I understand music forever; I started writing songs under the name "the Mountain Goats" the same month 1/2

Some people turned to song...

Are you reelin' in the years Stowing' away the time Are you gatherin' up the tears Have you had enough of mine…
Bill Auclair @bill_auclair

Are you reelin' in the years Stowing' away the time Are you gatherin' up the tears Have you had enough of mine… https://t.co/63kyQPN8q1

@TwitterMoments 🎶🎶😏😖🎶oh my Deacon Blues
Janet Yackle @janet_yackle

@TwitterMoments 🎶🎶😏😖🎶oh my Deacon Blues

And a whole lot of people thanked the musician for his art.

Walter Becker, RIP. Thanks for decades of great music. Helluva soundtrack to a lot of good times.
Joe Scarborough @JoeNBC

Walter Becker, RIP. Thanks for decades of great music. Helluva soundtrack to a lot of good times.

RIP Walter Becker. A tremendous bass player, guitarist and one half of the duo that gave us one of the great debut…
John Derringer @JohnDerringer

RIP Walter Becker. A tremendous bass player, guitarist and one half of the duo that gave us one of the great debut… https://t.co/o5n03YN08r

Really sad to hear Walter Becker has passed... Steely Dan music touched me deep. My desert Island music. RIP Walter. Condolences Donald..
Steve Lukather @stevelukather

Really sad to hear Walter Becker has passed... Steely Dan music touched me deep. My desert Island music. RIP Walter. Condolences Donald..

In a letter, Becker's bandmate Donald Fagen remembered him as "an excellent guitarist and a great songwriter" and vowed to keep their music alive.

NEW: Walter Becker of Steely Dan passes away at 67; bandmate Donald Fagen remembers him as "an excellent guitarist…
ABC News @ABC

NEW: Walter Becker of Steely Dan passes away at 67; bandmate Donald Fagen remembers him as “an excellent guitarist… https://t.co/IH1MyDGhqs

"Thanks for the music, bud."

Thanks for the music, bud 🎸✌️ #WalterBecker #SteelyDan
Dandino @dandino66

Thanks for the music, bud 🎸✌️ #WalterBecker #SteelyDan

Damn. RIP Walter Becker. Def dropping some Steely Dan today.
Cannibal Aux @atrak

Damn. RIP Walter Becker. Def dropping some Steely Dan today.

Lots of people will be listening to Steely Dan this Sunday.

@TwitterMoments Boppin' the Dan all day out of respect!
The Highway One Guns @Highway1Guns

@TwitterMoments Boppin' the Dan all day out of respect!

@AlanHunterMTV Wow. So sad. Love Steely Dan. Gotta enjoy my Sunday morning with a Steely Dan Playlist in remembrence.
Peter Ansbacher @MeetPostivePete

@AlanHunterMTV Wow. So sad. Love Steely Dan. Gotta enjoy my Sunday morning with a Steely Dan Playlist in remembrence.

Are you reelin' in the years...

