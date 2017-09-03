People Are Mourning The Death Of Steely Dan Cofounder Walter Becker
"Thanks for the music, bud."
Walter Becker of Steely Dan died on Sunday at the age of 67.
The guitarist's death was announced on his website.
After new broke that Becker had died, people began to mourn the musician. This person called Becker's death a "massive loss to music."
"Gutted."
The Mountain Goats tweeted that Steely Dan "changed the way I understand music forever."
Some people turned to song...
And a whole lot of people thanked the musician for his art.
In a letter, Becker's bandmate Donald Fagen remembered him as "an excellent guitarist and a great songwriter" and vowed to keep their music alive.
Lots of people will be listening to Steely Dan this Sunday.
Are you reelin' in the years...
-
