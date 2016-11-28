Here Are The Hilarious Things People Said On Cyber Monday
RIP health, productivity, and savings.
It's Cyber Monday, and people are ~officially~ freaking out about the retail holiday.
Those who missed out on Black Friday were excited.
And many people, like this Amazon Prime account holder, said the day was awful for productivity.
Or this bed-confined shopper.
ADVERTISEMENT
This professor even allowed students to shop in class.
People overall said today is cancelled.
Those who couldn't participate were distraught.
ADVERTISEMENT
And some looked for solutions.
However, not everyone was impressed with the holiday. "These Cyber Monday deals are blowing my mind," this person sarcastically remarked.
ADVERTISEMENT
"WIIIIIILD," another said of this 15-cent price reduction.
And this person thought Cyber Monday was going to be a lot ~sexier~.
People are also sick AF of all the spam.
ADVERTISEMENT
But mostly, people mourned their bank accounts.
Even turning to scripture for guidance.
RIP savings.
And well-being.
-
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.