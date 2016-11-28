BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Here Are The Hilarious Things People Said On Cyber Monday

news

Here Are The Hilarious Things People Said On Cyber Monday

RIP health, productivity, and savings.

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 28, 2016, at 3:20 p.m. ET

It's Cyber Monday, and people are ~officially~ freaking out about the retail holiday.

So much #CyberMonday shopping to do today
baileyputsomepantson @baileygustner

So much #CyberMonday shopping to do today

Reply Retweet Favorite

Those who missed out on Black Friday were excited.

When you miss all the Black Friday sales and then realize there's still Cyber Monday sales
CLOUD N9NE SYRUP™ @CloudN9neSyrup

When you miss all the Black Friday sales and then realize there's still Cyber Monday sales

Reply Retweet Favorite

And many people, like this Amazon Prime account holder, said the day was awful for productivity.

How am I supposed to get anything done when It's cyber Monday and I have an Amazon prime account???
merry_garner🎄 @MARYYGUCCI

How am I supposed to get anything done when It's cyber Monday and I have an Amazon prime account???

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or this bed-confined shopper.

#CyberMonday is a legitimate excuse to stay in bed all day right? Ok great just checking.
Alex Morgan @alexmorgan13

#CyberMonday is a legitimate excuse to stay in bed all day right? Ok great just checking.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

This professor even allowed students to shop in class.

My professor just told us to keep Cyber Monday shopping during class because "the deals on Amazon are just too good, I understand"
Jason Shirk @jayshirk_

My professor just told us to keep Cyber Monday shopping during class because "the deals on Amazon are just too good, I understand"

Reply Retweet Favorite

People overall said today is cancelled.

Today is cyber Monday that's like a national holiday that I need off
america's sweetheart @rachelisabellag

Today is cyber Monday that's like a national holiday that I need off

Reply Retweet Favorite

Those who couldn't participate were distraught.

When you're getting so many #CyberMonday e-mails but are a broke student and loans don't hit until January:
Student Dr. Diva @StudentDrDiva

When you're getting so many #CyberMonday e-mails but are a broke student and loans don't hit until January:

Reply Retweet Favorite
*gets hundreds of emails about cyber Monday
Sof @sofiaapril23

*gets hundreds of emails about cyber Monday

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
So I want to go cyber Monday shopping. But I'm BROKE from Black Friday and idk how I'm supposed to eat these next 2 weeks.
Jesus @Jesse_Arreola

So I want to go cyber Monday shopping. But I'm BROKE from Black Friday and idk how I'm supposed to eat these next 2 weeks.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some looked for solutions.

okay since it's cyber monday who wants to be my sugar daddy?
ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ @lmpIement

okay since it's cyber monday who wants to be my sugar daddy?

Reply Retweet Favorite
who trynna be my sugar daddy on this fine cyber Monday morning 👅👅
ash. @atvtran

who trynna be my sugar daddy on this fine cyber Monday morning 👅👅

Reply Retweet Favorite

However, not everyone was impressed with the holiday. "These Cyber Monday deals are blowing my mind," this person sarcastically remarked.

These #CyberMonday deals are blowing my mind.
Chadtronic @Chadtronic

These #CyberMonday deals are blowing my mind.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"WIIIIIILD," another said of this 15-cent price reduction.

wow these #CyberMonday deals are WIIIIIILD.
Manuel Riguez IV 📼 @MovieManny

wow these #CyberMonday deals are WIIIIIILD.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And this person thought Cyber Monday was going to be a lot ~sexier~.

you don't know how upset i was when i l learned cyber monday didn't mean everyone was gonna sext me all day
audreyhoney @SINGING_GHOSTS

you don't know how upset i was when i l learned cyber monday didn't mean everyone was gonna sext me all day

Reply Retweet Favorite

People are also sick AF of all the spam.

cyber monday is the one day of the year i wake up to sixteen emails about soap
darcie wilder @333333333433333

cyber monday is the one day of the year i wake up to sixteen emails about soap

Reply Retweet Favorite
Happy #CyberMonday or ask I like to call it 24 hour email onslaught.
😺 🗣 Jon O ✌️👍 @itsmejono

Happy #CyberMonday or ask I like to call it 24 hour email onslaught.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

But mostly, people mourned their bank accounts.

Checking your account balance on #CyberMonday
Tyrion Lannister @GoT_Tyrion

Checking your account balance on #CyberMonday

Reply Retweet Favorite

Even turning to scripture for guidance.

I SEE that I'm broke on my bank account. But the Lord told me to walk by faith and not by sight so I'm participating in Cyber Monday.
Cydnut @_simplycyd

I SEE that I'm broke on my bank account. But the Lord told me to walk by faith and not by sight so I'm participating in Cyber Monday.

Reply Retweet Favorite

RIP savings.

OMG CYBER MONDAY DEALS FOR CLOTHES ARE INSANE... MY POOR BANK ACCOUNT 😭😭😭
Devin Hayes @DevinHayes

OMG CYBER MONDAY DEALS FOR CLOTHES ARE INSANE... MY POOR BANK ACCOUNT 😭😭😭

Reply Retweet Favorite

And well-being.

Me tryna calculate how many meals I need to skip this week to buy this jacket for #CyberMonday
Max Keeble @_CasanovaJr

Me tryna calculate how many meals I need to skip this week to buy this jacket for #CyberMonday

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT