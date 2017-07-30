BuzzFeed News

People Are So Touched By This Dad And Daughter Wearing Helmets In Solidarity With Their Family's Littlest Member

"Helmet babies are the absolute cutest."

By Remy Smidt

Posted on July 30, 2017, at 3:58 p.m. ET

Meet Gary and Shayna Gutierrez. They live in San Antonio, Texas with their two kids: 3-year-old Camila and 4-month-old Jonas. Gary told BuzzFeed News that on Wednesday, little Jonas received a head-shaping helmet that he'll have to wear for 3 to 6 months.

Here's Jonas at his helmet fitting.

Ta-da!

On Saturday, Jonas's older sister Camila put on a helmet to match her little brother, and then the dad joined in too.

&quot;She&#x27;s all about inclusion,&quot; Gary said. &quot;She wants her brother to be happy. She doesn&#x27;t want him to feel different.&quot;
"She's all about inclusion," Gary said. "She wants her brother to be happy. She doesn't want him to feel different."

When writer Shea Serrano, Gary's cousin, tweeted a photo that Shayna took of the family chilling in their headgear, people were so touched.

"We had no idea that he had done it," the dad said of the tweet.

It made this person happy.

And people shared MORE pics of helmet-wearing babies.

One person seemed inspired by the family solidarity.

The dad said that Saturdays — the only day the family spends all together — will most likely be helmet days going forward. "I think it will be a normal Saturday routine for our family," he said.

What a lucky little brother!

