She told BuzzFeed News that she was called "every name in the book yesterday," after a ~controversial~ Groupon tweet.

If a dude uses Groupon on our date, I will kindly walk out.

On Tuesday, she said that she'd leave a date if a guy used Groupon.

Groupon has all the deals and fun things to do for cheap you buggin lol. https://t.co/fmxWO55Ch5

People rushed to defend the coupon service. This person said that Groupon has fun and cheap things to do.

A man who uses Groupon on dates is a man who spends money...wisely. Like, I don't understand the problem...

When a guy use Groupon on our date Me:

Groupon not only gives you discounts.. it gives you dope date ideas...

Someone else brought up that it's not just about the discounts, but the ideas.

Groupon have you trying shit you never thought you would. "Babe you wanna go parasailing this weekend?"

I mean would you go parasailing otherwise?

Y'all are simple. You mean to tell me a man takes you on a helicopter ride for a date and you're going to complain because he used Groupon?

@GorgeousNotBadd so saving money and still being spontaneous is a bad thing?

This person added that it showcased the person's ~spontaneity.~

@Mcthinkalot @julisaisrad okay but first date, that's the date when he should try to impress

Someone else argued that if it was on the first date, then maybe a Groupon isn't the best move.

And OMG, the whole debate even appeared to facilitate a ~love connection.~

Rejecting a date because someone is using Groupon is like buying a pair of nice shoes, but since it's 50% off, now… https://t.co/F5pgEURwVF

For so many people, the whole issue with Groupon did not make sense.

y'all not gonna disrespect Groupon on my TL. not today.

Nunn said that she's never used Groupon on a date and that the tweet was a joke. "I have nothing against Groupon or people who use Groupon," she added.

But, despite the outcry, she said that she "probably won't" become a Groupon user.

"It's not my thing," she said. "It's an unpopular opinion."