People Are Defending Groupon After This Woman Said She'd Walk Out Of A Groupon Date

news / poll

"Y'all not gonna disrespect Groupon on my TL. Not today."

Remy Smidt

Posted on March 29, 2017, at 12:56 p.m. ET

Meet Tiffany Nunn. She's a 25-year-old from New York.

She told BuzzFeed News that she was called &quot;every name in the book yesterday,&quot; after a ~controversial~ Groupon tweet.

On Tuesday, she said that she'd leave a date if a guy used Groupon.

If a dude uses Groupon on our date, I will kindly walk out.
Melanin Knowles @GorgeousNotBadd

If a dude uses Groupon on our date, I will kindly walk out.

People rushed to defend the coupon service. This person said that Groupon has fun and cheap things to do.

Groupon has all the deals and fun things to do for cheap you buggin lol. https://t.co/fmxWO55Ch5
Maya Angelique @MayaAMonroe

Groupon has all the deals and fun things to do for cheap you buggin lol. https://t.co/fmxWO55Ch5

Lots of people thought that using Groupon implies fiscal responsibility.

A man who uses Groupon on dates is a man who spends money...wisely. Like, I don't understand the problem...
Marquaysa Battle @MarquaysaBattle

A man who uses Groupon on dates is a man who spends money...wisely. Like, I don't understand the problem...

When a guy use Groupon on our date Me:
Chisom ツ @Love_Chisom

When a guy use Groupon on our date Me:

Someone else brought up that it's not just about the discounts, but the ideas.

Groupon not only gives you discounts.. it gives you dope date ideas...
Sir-Hampton @_sirhampton_

Groupon not only gives you discounts.. it gives you dope date ideas...

I mean would you go parasailing otherwise?

Groupon have you trying shit you never thought you would. "Babe you wanna go parasailing this weekend?"
Arizona Ron @TrillestAC

Groupon have you trying shit you never thought you would. "Babe you wanna go parasailing this weekend?"

Or on a helicopter ride?

Y'all are simple. You mean to tell me a man takes you on a helicopter ride for a date and you're going to complain because he used Groupon?
Monique Judge @thejournalista

Y'all are simple. You mean to tell me a man takes you on a helicopter ride for a date and you're going to complain because he used Groupon?

This person added that it showcased the person's ~spontaneity.~

@GorgeousNotBadd so saving money and still being spontaneous is a bad thing?
N⭕️Filt3R @ayy_desto

@GorgeousNotBadd so saving money and still being spontaneous is a bad thing?

Someone else argued that if it was on the first date, then maybe a Groupon isn't the best move.

@Mcthinkalot @julisaisrad okay but first date, that's the date when he should try to impress
édith @ereyes561

@Mcthinkalot @julisaisrad okay but first date, that's the date when he should try to impress

This person imagined how anti-Groupon people eat.

Those anti groupon &amp; red lobster people that dine alone #Groupon
MisDajanai @ShoeGamePapi

Those anti groupon &amp; red lobster people that dine alone #Groupon

And OMG, the whole debate even appeared to facilitate a ~love connection.~

@ChaseEnCash, @chellywebb
For so many people, the whole issue with Groupon did not make sense.

Rejecting a date because someone is using Groupon is like buying a pair of nice shoes, but since it's 50% off, now… https://t.co/F5pgEURwVF
Confuse-ius. @A_A_Ron_Rodgers

Rejecting a date because someone is using Groupon is like buying a pair of nice shoes, but since it's 50% off, now… https://t.co/F5pgEURwVF

Not. Today.

y'all not gonna disrespect Groupon on my TL. not today.
alexander. @SirRWalters

y'all not gonna disrespect Groupon on my TL. not today.

Nunn said that she's never used Groupon on a date and that the tweet was a joke. "I have nothing against Groupon or people who use Groupon," she added.

But, despite the outcry, she said that she "probably won't" become a Groupon user.

"It's not my thing," she said. "It's an unpopular opinion."

  1. So, are you down with Groupon dates?

