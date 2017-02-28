BuzzFeed News

This Grandmother Sends Her Granddaughter Daily Selfies And Omg

"I love you from my front room!"

By Remy Smidt

Posted on February 28, 2017, at 11:20 a.m. ET

This is Sierra Sessions with her grandmother, Linda Merrill, who her family calls "Grams" and "G." They live in Utah.

Sierra Sessions

Sessions told BuzzFeed News that she and her grandma have "always been close."

Sierra Sessions

Her grandmother began using an IPhone around two years ago and since, the pair have exchanged selfies "damn near every day," Sessions said.

Sierra Sessions

"She makes me laugh. The pictures make my day," the granddaughter said.

Sierra Sessions
"I love you from Einstein Bagels."

Sierra Sessions

"I love you from my front room!"

Sierra Sessions

Omg.

Sierra Sessions

After Sessions tweeted evidence of their regular interaction, everybody lost it.

This person had an emotional response.

Someone else called it "super super cute."

And others were simply about it.

Grams is a fan of the attention. "She is loving it. She calls herself 'internet sensation' now," Sessions said.

Sierra Sessions

Love!

