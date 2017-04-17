Patrick T. Fallon / Reuters

The falling out with Lahren was not spurred by her pro-choice comments on The View, the suit says, but rather employment issues that have gone on for more than a year.

The Blaze cited a number of alleged issues it claimed to have with Lahren, like constant complaining with the floor crew, inappropriate on-air word choice, and comments from Lahren that were "uninformed and inconsistent."

The suit said that Lahren's statement on The View called many of The Blaze's viewers hypocrites and also "diverged dramatically" from her previous stance. “I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government, but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies,” she said last month on the show.

"Lahren’s statements were offensive to many of TheBlaze’s supporters and followers because they imply that only a hypocrite would believe in the Constitution or conservative values but not be pro-choice," the lawsuit reads.

On March 23, 2017, the lawsuit says, The Blaze told Lahren that they were suspending her show indefinitely.

The suit claims that Lahren was not fired, but that instead, the company has relied on a "pay or play” option. This allows the network to not broadcast her show.

The countersuit also claims that Lahren has access to her social media accounts.

The Blaze did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.