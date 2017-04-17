BuzzFeed News

Glenn Beck Is Now Countersuing Tomi Lahren And Citing A Number Of Issues

Glenn Beck Is Now Countersuing Tomi Lahren And Citing A Number Of Issues

The falling out was not caused by Lahren's statement on The View, the lawsuit says.

By Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

Posted on April 17, 2017, at 6:16 p.m. ET

On Monday, Glenn Beck and The Blaze countersued Tomi Lahren in a Dallas court.

The falling out with Lahren was not spurred by her pro-choice comments on The View, the suit says, but rather employment issues that have gone on for more than a year.

The Blaze cited a number of alleged issues it claimed to have with Lahren, like constant complaining with the floor crew, inappropriate on-air word choice, and comments from Lahren that were "uninformed and inconsistent."

The suit said that Lahren's statement on The View called many of The Blaze's viewers hypocrites and also "diverged dramatically" from her previous stance. “I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government, but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies,” she said last month on the show.

"Lahren’s statements were offensive to many of TheBlaze’s supporters and followers because they imply that only a hypocrite would believe in the Constitution or conservative values but not be pro-choice," the lawsuit reads.

On March 23, 2017, the lawsuit says, The Blaze told Lahren that they were suspending her show indefinitely.

The suit claims that Lahren was not fired, but that instead, the company has relied on a "pay or play” option. This allows the network to not broadcast her show.

The countersuit also claims that Lahren has access to her social media accounts.

The Blaze did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

The response follows Lahren's own lawsuit, which was filed on April 7.

“To my former employer, I would just say: Let me go,” she said in her first appearance after suing. “I’m deeply hurt by what has happened. I’m disappointed in what has happened. But if this is the way that it is, let’s just part ways — cleanly. I just want work and have the freedom to put my voice out there.”

Lahren's lawyer, also on Monday, reportedly filed in court for termination of Lahren's contract with The Blaze.

Lahren did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment, but she did tweet late Monday that she is going to "just smile."

