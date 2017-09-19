The Georgia Tech Officer Who Shot And Killed A Student Is Under Investigation For Use Of Force

The university confirmed that the Tyler Beck in these posts is the same person under investigation.

Ryan Powell, the director of operations for POST, a regulatory agency for officers in the state, told BuzzFeed News that Tyler Beck had not received crisis intervention training. He said that Beck became a police officer on May 21 of last year.

Vernon Keenan, the director of the GBI, said that crisis intervention training teaches officers how to de-escalate situations when they are dealing with someone in “psychiatric crisis."

“The objective is to de-escalate a situation and hopefully minimize the potential to employ force,” he said.

CIT is not state-mandated for officers, according to Powell, and 67 of GTPD’s 89 officers have not undergone the training, which is a 40-hour-long course. “I don’t know of any state that mandates CIT for every officer,” Powell said.

What is mandated training for officers, according to Powell: six hours of mental health training and four hours of crisis intervention training. Officers also have to complete 40 hours of firearm training.

Keenan said that the discrepancy — between firearm training and mental health training — is unbalanced.